FCEF, WFCA advocate for the industry in Washington

Washington, D.C.—The Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to advocate for the future of the flooring industry and the broader skilled trades. FCEF executive director, Kaye Whitener, attended as a guest of the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), joining WFCA CEO Scott Humphrey for a series of meetings with congressional offices and policymakers.

While Humphrey focused on discussions related to WFCA’s national advocacy efforts, Whitener represented the FCEF and the floor covering industry, emphasizing the foundation’s mission to address the nationwide shortage of qualified flooring installers through education, training and workforce development.

Throughout the visit, Whitener spoke on behalf of both the floor covering profession and the skilled trades community, underscoring the shared challenges of workforce shortages, limited trade education access and declining interest among younger generations in hands-on careers.

Whitener highlighted the FCEF’s success in launching and expanding technical college flooring installation programs across multiple states, as well as partnerships that bring training opportunities directly into local communities. By working with schools, industry partners and employers, FCEF is helping to establish structured educational pathways that prepare students for long-term, sustainable careers in the trades.

During meetings with federal leaders, Whitener also discussed future grant opportunities and support to expand FCEF’s reach and strengthen training infrastructure. The conversations focused on how federal funding and workforce grants could enhance technical education, provide scholarships and raise awareness about trade careers.

“These meetings reaffirmed the importance of connecting industry and government to support initiatives that encourage young people to pursue skilled trades,” Whitener said. “Investing in training today will ensure a strong, professional and sustainable flooring workforce for tomorrow.”

The FCEF delegation met with several congressional offices representing states where the foundation has strong industry support and active training programs. These meetings were particularly valuable because each of these members represents regions where FCEF’s mission is already taking root and making an impact.

During the visit, FCEF met with: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA); Rep. Rich McCormick (GA); Rep. Dale Strong (AL); Sen. Katie Britt (AL); Rep. Mike Ezell (MS); Sen. Tim Sheehy (MT); Sen. Ted Budd (NC); Sen. Jon Ossoff (GA); and Sen. Raphael Warnock (GA).

“These offices represent areas where FCEF-supported programs, industry partnerships and workforce development initiatives are active or expanding,” Whitener explained. “The meetings provided an opportunity to share success stories, discuss future collaboration and reinforce the importance of skilled trade education in their constituencies.”

Whitener summed up FCEF’s visit to Washington, D.C., as a meaningful step forward in advancing the organization’s stated mission to strengthen the floor covering industry through various means, including advocacy, education and opportunity.

“The flooring industry is a vital part of America’s skilled trades, and it’s essential that we continue working together to build training programs, create pathways and invest in the next generation of professionals,” she said. “With ongoing collaboration between FCEF, WFCA and national partners, we remain committed to ensuring a strong and sustainable future for the flooring industry and the skilled trades as a whole.”