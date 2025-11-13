Milat Floor launches SPC production with Unilin systems

By FCNews Staff
Waregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies announced that Milat Floor, a subsidiary of Milat Carpet, began production of its new SPC flooring line featuring the Uniclic locking system. Production using the Unidrop system will follow soon. The move strengthens the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality, easy-to-install and durable flooring solutions worldwide.

Following its licensing agreement with Unilin Technologies earlier this year, Milat Floor completed setup of its new SPC production facilities and is now operating at full capacity. The first collections using Unilin locking technologies are already in production and will launch to both domestic and international markets.

“At Milat Floor, innovation and excellence are at the core of what we do,” said Ismail Baysal, managing director of Milat Floor. “By incorporating Uniclic, known for its production efficiency and superior locking performance, together with Unidrop, which enables a fast and reliable installation, we are enhancing the performance, durability and ease of installation of our SPC flooring, benefiting both professionals and DIY enthusiasts. The choice for these click systems is a result of our focus on quality, the great reputation and the overwhelming demand for Unilin click systems in the flooring industry, specifically in the U.S. market.”

Uniclic, the first integrated one-piece locking system introduced to the market, remains the industry’s top choice for its production efficiency and reliable performance. The Unidrop system complements it with a user-friendly fold-down mechanism that allows quick installation while reducing edge damage.

“By choosing to integrate both Uniclic and Unidrop, Milat Floor signals a clear intention to lead the premium SPC flooring industry by prioritizing high-performance, premium and easy-to-install locking systems,” said Louis Van Roy, business development director at Unilin Technologies. “We’re eager to support them as they bring this new SPC offering to life.”

