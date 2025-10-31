Unilin Technologies names Matthew Oliver sales director

Waregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies has appointed Matthew Oliver as sales director for North America. He will work alongside Floris Koopmans, sales and marketing director, and Lauren Delee, business development manager, IP. Together, they will strengthen partnerships and expand support across one of the industry’s most active markets.

“Matthew brings a deep understanding of the flooring industry and a strong track record in building lasting partnerships,” Koopmans said. “By bringing him on board, we’re doubling down on local support and helping our partners get even more value from our technologies—from locking systems to all the exciting new things we’ll be launching at TISE this year. For years, our traveling team from Belgium has been doing great work across the U.S. Now, with Matthew based locally, we’re making it even easier for buyers to tap into our expertise and get hands-on support right where they need it.”

With more than 15 years of flooring industry experience, Oliver brings deep expertise in business development. He also has a proven background in product innovation and building strong partnerships. “I’m really excited to be joining Unilin Technologies,” Oliver said. “The company’s reputation for innovation and quality speaks for itself and I’m proud to be part of a team that’s driving real impact in the flooring industry.”

Oliver’s new role will deepen partnerships and expand Unilin Technologies’ presence across North America. “Unilin is already the market leader in click technologies across North America and it’s inspiring to see how many companies rely on their solutions,” Oliver added. “I’m looking forward to working closely with those partners—and to helping even more businesses discover the value Unilin Technologies can bring. This is a unique opportunity. Having a clear view of the entire flooring ecosystem—from manufacturers and importers to buyers—puts me in a great position to connect the dots. I’m excited to continue to build those bridges and help our partners thrive in this fast-moving market.”

Oliver will focus on strengthening relationships across the flooring industry. He will help partners make the most of Unilin’s technologies. He will also work to uncover new opportunities for collaboration and growth. “Having Matthew with us in the U.S. is a big win,” Delee added. “His experience and customer-first mindset will be a great boost as we continue to grow and bring Unilin’s technologies even closer to our partners.”