Unilin Technologies names Matthew Oliver sales director

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesInstallationUnilin Technologies names Matthew Oliver sales director
Matthew Oliver

Waregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies has appointed Matthew Oliver as sales director for North America. He will work alongside Floris Koopmans, sales and marketing director, and Lauren Delee, business development manager, IP. Together, they will strengthen partnerships and expand support across one of the industry’s most active markets.

“Matthew brings a deep understanding of the flooring industry and a strong track record in building lasting partnerships,” Koopmans said. “By bringing him on board, we’re doubling down on local support and helping our partners get even more value from our technologies—from locking systems to all the exciting new things we’ll be launching at TISE this year. For years, our traveling team from Belgium has been doing great work across the U.S. Now, with Matthew based locally, we’re making it even easier for buyers to tap into our expertise and get hands-on support right where they need it.”

With more than 15 years of flooring industry experience, Oliver brings deep expertise in business development. He also has a proven background in product innovation and building strong partnerships. “I’m really excited to be joining Unilin Technologies,” Oliver said. “The company’s reputation for innovation and quality speaks for itself and I’m proud to be part of a team that’s driving real impact in the flooring industry.”

Oliver’s new role will deepen partnerships and expand Unilin Technologies’ presence across North America. “Unilin is already the market leader in click technologies across North America and it’s inspiring to see how many companies rely on their solutions,” Oliver added. “I’m looking forward to working closely with those partners—and to helping even more businesses discover the value Unilin Technologies can bring. This is a unique opportunity. Having a clear view of the entire flooring ecosystem—from manufacturers and importers to buyers—puts me in a great position to connect the dots. I’m excited to continue to build those bridges and help our partners thrive in this fast-moving market.”

Oliver will focus on strengthening relationships across the flooring industry. He will help partners make the most of Unilin’s technologies. He will also work to uncover new opportunities for collaboration and growth. “Having Matthew with us in the U.S. is a big win,” Delee added. “His experience and customer-first mindset will be a great boost as we continue to grow and bring Unilin’s technologies even closer to our partners.”

Previous article
25 Things every RSA should know
Next article
AHSG, Modern Estimates partner on AI measuring tech

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Strawberry partners with Bjelin as flooring supplier

FCNews Staff - 0
Viken, Sweden—Strawberry, a leading hotel operator with hotels across Scandinavia and the Baltics, selected Bjelin as one of its flooring suppliers for properties across...
Read more
News

TrueTouch Partners with Readers Wholesale Distribution

FCNews Staff - 0
New Smyrna Beach, Fla.—TrueTouch Floors announced a partnership with Readers Wholesale Distribution, a Houston-based flooring distributor. The agreement allows Readers Wholesale to distribute TrueTouch’s...
Read more
News

NTCA honors Martin Brookes with 2025 Ring of Honor

FCNews Staff - 0
Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) named Martin Brookes of Fireclay Tile as the 2025 recipient of its Ring of Honor Award, recognizing...
Read more
News

AHSG, Modern Estimates partner on AI measuring tech

FCNews Staff - 0
Roswell, Ga.—American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) announced a new partnership with Modern Estimates. The technology company has been named AHSG’s newest supplier partner. “MEasure,...
Read more
Featured Post

25 Things every RSA should know

FCNews Staff - 0
In today’s competitive retail landscape, one constant remains: the retail sales associate (RSA) is the cornerstone of every successful specialty flooring operation. No algorithm,...
Read more
Column

Make speciality retail ‘special’

FCNews Columnist - 0
In a 2021 survey of over 100 consumers who had recently made a flooring purchase of $500 or more (in a specialty retail location),...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X