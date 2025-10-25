In today’s competitive retail landscape, one constant remains: the retail sales associate (RSA) is the cornerstone of every successful specialty flooring operation. No algorithm, ad campaign or digital tool can replace the influence of the person who greets the customer, understands their needs and guides them toward the right purchase.

To recognize the evolving demands of today’s marketplace, FCNews presents the second annual “25 Things Every RSA Should Know”—a curated collection of strategies, insights and best practices designed to help retail professionals refine their approach, deepen customer trust and drive long-term success:

Pete Rubando

Giant Floor

Scranton, Pa.

“Understand the impact you have on the customer experience and the company’s success. Focus on the importance of listening and consultative selling.”

Eric Buehler

CarpetsPlus Colortile of Wyoming

Thayne, Wyo.

“Be detail oriented. If the RSA can think of every detail that might happen and have a plan for it, he/she will make a huge impression on the customer that will last for years and eventually turn into repeat sales.”

Jon Dauenhauer

Carpet World

Bismarck, N.D.

“Be empathetic. Empathy enables RSAs to truly connect with customers. Understanding installation specifics enables RSAs to guide customers toward the ideal product for their home.”

Don Cantor

Lake Interiors

Chelan, Wash.

“Ascertain the customer’s needs by asking the right questions. If you ask the right questions the customer will tell you everything you need to know on what products are best for the job.”

Craig Phillips

The Flooring Edge

Akron, Ohio

“Treat every customer interaction with the utmost importance. Whether it be a phone call, text, email or internet lead, RSAs must realize these inquiries are likely not tire kickers. If they don’t satisfy these customers completely, the customer will go right down the street and find someone who will.”

Eric Langan

Carpetland USA

Davenport, Iowa

“RSAs need not oversell. Let the process play out. Industry trends have made trade up a natural progression. First, there is less carpet per sq. ft. being sold in the home; thus, consumers can afford to ‘upgrade’ their purchase to a better or higher-end carpet.”

Paul Schaller

Moran’s Floor Store

Jamestown, N.Y.

“A mentor told me this: Two ears, one mouth. God gave you this ratio, remember it when talking to customers. Listen twice as much as you speak. Get to the point and shut up.”

Stew Mueller

McCrorie Interiors

Port Angeles, Wash.

“Spend a day installing and learn more about the material you’re selling.”

Jacqi Sharrar Hutton

Boyle’s Floor & Window Design

West Chester, Pa.

“Ask the right questions so you can sell the job with confidence. Get to know the clients so that you can better understand their needs. Build the relationship!”

Chris Rogers

Wally’s Carpet & Tile

Upland, Calif.

“Don’t rush to show product. Ask open-ended questions, listen and set clear expectations. Most problems down the road come from not qualifying the customer right at the start. Flooring is more than color or price; it’s about matching their lifestyle with the right product. Also, close in the home as much as possible.”

Buddy Mitchell

Simply Floors

Denver

“1) Follow up quickly with the quote. I’ve sold a lot of jobs because I was the first one to get back to them. They were tired of waiting. 2) Call them until they say no or yes; people like to be pursued. 3) Ask for the sale. Too many RSAs never just ask for it. ‘Are you ready? Let’s get this started. I’ll get you on the schedule and the material ordered. Here’s where you sign.’ Too many salespeople are just afraid to ask.”

Laura Duffy

Barton Carpets and Floor Covering Outlet

Bellmawr, N.J.

“Treat your customer like a friend—listen and qualify appropriately. Don’t be afraid to tell a customer why what they may have chosen wouldn’t be a good fit for their needs. Product knowledge is key. Really try and be well rounded in what you know.”

Chris Friest

The Floor Doctors

Des Moines, Iowa

“Shut up and listen. The customer will tell you exactly how to sell them if you give them the chance.”

Johnette Wilson Wenz

Territory Manager, Provenza

“Use your territory managers and reps! Their job is to train you and support you. They are such a great—free—resource.”

Jason StClair

Territory Manager, Mohawk

“Ask for the sale. There are many different ways to do it, but I see a lot of RSAs who give amazing information and help and then stare at the customer until the customer asks for a business card.”

Harold Traister

Abbey Carpet & Floor

Naples, Fla.

“Always be on the lookout for new business opportunities, especially in today’s market. For example, fewer people are looking to move these days, so try going after customers who may have to maintain their current living arrangements. They may want to re-do some things.”

Diana Finley

InnerView Group

Bala Cynwyd, Pa.

“The consumer comes in with a lot of information, but at the end of the line is an RSA who’s really the expert. That’s why it’s important to invest in professional development for your salespeople. Giving an RSA the opportunity to develop and have access to peers will lead to a happier employee.”

Jerry Levinson

Profit Now for Flooring Dealers

Chandler, Ariz.

“When customers walk into your store, they are not price shopping; they are information shopping. If you give them information they will be much more likely to do business with you.”

Karla Wischmeyer

Verhey Carpets

Grand Rapids, Mich.

“Build your reputation as an expert in interior design. Customers will see you as design consultants, not just salespeople.”

Scott D. Perron

24-7 Floors

Sarasota, Fla.

“Embracing technology, like AI, can streamline communication, reduce the cost of repetitive tasks and create consistency in your customer experience. Whether you’re replying to emails, organizing quotes, crafting marketing campaigns or even writing job descriptions, AI allows your team to focus on what matters most: relationships, culture and growth.”

Lisbeth Calandrino

Former Retailer and Sales Consultant

“Engage your customers with design ideas, offering advice and helping them imagine how their new floors can transform their space. Use your online tools to allow customers to visualize their rooms with new flooring, providing additional value through design consultations.”

Olga Robertson

FCA Network

Shorewood, Ill.

“The RSA needs to listen to the customer and guide her to the best choice for her home. When you know you have something good, tell the story and it will be an easy sell.”

Jeremy Wirges

3 Kings Flooring

Fort Wayne, Ind.

“RSAs need to know what it takes and not be afraid to go get the business.”

Dan Mandel

Sterling Flooring

Anaheim, Calif.

“Follow up, follow up, follow up. Stay in touch with customers from beginning to end—tracking orders, ensuring a positive experience and encouraging satisfied clients to share reviews online.”

Jimmy Poulos

Flooring 101

Oxnard, Calif.

“Own the customer experience. You have to know what your customers like. Once you really get to know your customers and what they like you can charge them double.”

Pami Bhullar

Retail Consultant

Scottsdale, Ariz.

“Spend 5 to 7 minutes every morning when you first arrive at work to study a product in your showroom and get to know the two main benefits that product offers. Repeat the exercise every day for 30 days or longer until you have covered every product in the store and can recite the benefits confidently.”