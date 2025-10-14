Unilin launches intuitive new website

Waregem, Belgium—Unilin has launched a new website, which it calls a fully redesigned platform built to better serve customers and partners. Unilin said its goal was to create a space that puts its customers first—a platform that’s easy to navigate and gives visitors everything they need in one place. The new site offers a modern, intuitive experience that highlights Unilin’s technologies, distributor support services and industry news.

With this launch, Unilin unveiled new features that focus on user experience and accessibility:

Visitors can browse Unilin’s full portfolio of patented technologies, organized by application and type, making it easy to find solutions tailored to their business needs.

The website features enhanced distributor support tools designed to give partners the knowledge and resources to grow their businesses.

A centralized news section keeps users up to date on the latest company developments, industry trends and upcoming events.

The site also offers information on the L2C label, which ensures only fully licensed products reach the market. With the L2C label, partners now know they’re part of a fair and compliant industry.

The website is now live and accessible here.