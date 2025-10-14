Unilin launches intuitive new website

Waregem, Belgium—Unilin has launched a new website, which it calls a fully redesigned platform built to better serve customers and partners. Unilin said its goal was to create a space that puts its customers first—a platform that’s easy to navigate and gives visitors everything they need in one place. The new site offers a modern, intuitive experience that highlights Unilin’s technologies, distributor support services and industry news.
With this launch, Unilin unveiled new features that focus on user experience and accessibility:
- Visitors can browse Unilin’s full portfolio of patented technologies, organized by application and type, making it easy to find solutions tailored to their business needs.
- The website features enhanced distributor support tools designed to give partners the knowledge and resources to grow their businesses.
- A centralized news section keeps users up to date on the latest company developments, industry trends and upcoming events.
- The site also offers information on the L2C label, which ensures only fully licensed products reach the market. With the L2C label, partners now know they’re part of a fair and compliant industry.
The website is now live and accessible here.