Roomvo study tracks flooring search behaviors

Flooring shoppers remain active, but their interests and shopping patterns continue to vary by region, product category and time of year. That’s according to the 2026 Flooring Trends Report from Roomvo, which takes a close look at online consumer shopping behaviors.

The 2026 Flooring Trends Report draws on 240 million consumer interactions recorded in 2024 and 2025. The dataset includes activity from nearly 900 flooring and tile businesses across more than 180 countries on six continents.

Roomvo analyzed behavior within its flooring visualization experiences using a consistent group of partners across both years. The findings show which products consumers explored, which rooms they uploaded and when visualization activity peaked. The company noted the activity reflects shopper interest and may not always correspond with completed purchases.

“Retailers are operating in an increasingly competitive environment where every customer interaction matters,” said Pawel Rajszel, co-founder & CEO, Roomvo. “This report provides practical insights into product preferences, seasonal demand patterns and consumer behavior that can help businesses make smarter decisions about merchandising, marketing and customer engagement.”

By analyzing 240 million consumer interactions across six continents, this report helps businesses understand not just what shoppers are looking at, but how they’re shopping, when they’re shopping and what influences their decisions, Rajszel noted.

Following are key findings from the report:

Rooms viewed

Shoppers overwhelmingly preferred to visualize flooring in their own homes. Personal room photos accounted for 87% of visualization sessions in 2025, while stock images made up 13%.

The preference shows consumers are using visualization to do more than browse color and style. They want to see how a floor will work with their lighting, furnishings and room layout before moving forward.

Living rooms led uploaded spaces in the Americas at 16.1% followed by kitchens at 13.4% and bathrooms at 9.5%. Garages and hallways each represented 9.3%, while foyers were 8.6%.

The results support continued investment in living room and kitchen imagery, but they also point to opportunities in less obvious spaces. Garages, hallways and foyers can help retailers broaden project scope and recommend products for entrances and other high-traffic locations.

Shopping patterns

Global flooring visualizations increased in 2025, but the gains were uneven. Europe posted an 11.2% increase from the prior year, while Asia rose 4.5%. The Americas declined 1.5%.

The regional split suggests shoppers are still engaged, but they are moving through the buying process differently. In markets where activity has slowed, retailers may need to work harder to keep customers from dropping out before they reach a showroom or request a quote. Putting visualization tools earlier in the journey and making product comparisons easier can help.

March remained the busiest month for flooring visualization in the Americas accounting for 9.8% of the year’s activity. January followed at 9.5%, while August represented 9.2% and February accounted for 9%.

Material preferences

Luxury vinyl and tile continued to dominate visualization activity. Together, the two categories accounted for 61% of all flooring visualizations in 2025.

In the Americas, luxury vinyl led at 36% followed by tile at 25%. Hardwood accounted for 12%, laminate represented 10% and carpet and vinyl each held a 7% share.

The continued strength of luxury vinyl and tile reflects consumers’ preference for products that combine design flexibility with durability and easy maintenance. It also raises the stakes for product comparison. When similar wood-look or stone-look options appear online, construction, warranty, installation requirements and price become more important.

Europe remained more balanced. Tile increased from 29% of visualizations in 2024 to 31% in 2025. Luxury vinyl rose from 14% to 16%, matching hardwood’s share. Laminate declined from 20% to 18%, while vinyl fell from 11% to 9%. Asia remained heavily concentrated in luxury vinyl and tile. LVP accounted for 44% of visualizations, while tile was 33%.

In terms of color trends, neutrals continued to dominate in America. Visualizations involving beige, brown, gray and white were the most popular searches, collectively accounting for approximately 91% of all visualizations in the U.S.