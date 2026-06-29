Floorzap report analyzes retail performance

The retail flooring market is not moving in one direction. Some dealers are producing strong growth and protecting profit, while others face slower sales, tighter margins and mounting operational pressures. That divide is one of the clearest findings in the Floorzap 2026 State of the Retail Flooring Industry Report.

Floorzap provides an end-to-end business management platform built for flooring retailers. Developed by professionals with backgrounds in both flooring and software engineering, the platform helps retailers manage sales, operations and day-to-day workflows. The study, based on nearly 200 responses from flooring store owners and operators, defines top performers as companies with net profit margins of at least 30% or annual growth above 20%.

For Matt Buckley, general manager at Floorzap, the size of the gap was striking. “It was wider than we expected, especially because this is the second year we have conducted the report,” Buckley said. “What separated the top performers was operational rigor. It showed up in how they managed talent, set standards, controlled costs, protected pricing and used technology.”

Most retailers have adjusted their expectations as the market normalizes. The majority now anticipate growth in the 1% to 10% range. Top performers remain more bullish with 31% expecting revenue gains of at least 21% in 2026.

Following are the main highlights from the report:

Growth, operational discipline

Buckley said those companies that are top performers are not simply chasing volume; they are more disciplined about the revenue they pursue and the margin attached to it.

“They are focused on margin, not just the top line,” he said. “They are asking what systems and processes need to be in place so growth does not create more problems than it solves.”

Earlier software adoption is part of that foundation. The report data shows top performers invest in business management systems before reaching 10 employees. They also use data to connect quoting, inventory, installation, accounting and customer communication.

That visibility helps owners understand what is happening at the job level. It also allows them to identify problems before a delayed order, missed charge or installation issue erodes profit.

“Top performers built on a stronger foundation,” Buckley noted. “They adopted software earlier, then developed better processes around it. They also tend to be more disciplined with marketing. They are not just buying ads. They understand what they are spending and what is producing a return.”

Product and project mix also matter. Buckley said retailers focused on higher-end residential work, new construction and select commercial projects generally appear better positioned than businesses competing primarily for small, price-driven luxury vinyl plank jobs.

The report suggests retailers still face major outside pressures. Tariffs and trade policy rank among the most anticipated industry forces, followed by rising material and labor costs. Yet the biggest performance gaps often stem from internal execution.

“The macro environment is difficult, but every retailer is operating in it,” Buckley added. “The difference is how well the business absorbs those pressures.”

Installation, margin protection

Installation is one of the most important tests. Floorzap partnered with the World Floor Covering Association on the report’s installation section, which examines installer standards, certification, claims and accountability.

Nearly all respondents offer installation, often through subcontractors or a mix of subcontractors and employees. That makes coordination and communication essential.

“The most successful stores are setting clear expectations and managing installation consistently, especially when they rely on subcontractors,” Buckley said. “The goal is to create a great customer experience, and technology can play an important role in keeping everyone aligned.”

Scheduling tools, mobile job tracking and documented installation standards can strengthen the handoff from sale to completion. They can also reduce claims, delays and customer frustration. Floorzap builds scheduling, two-way customer SMS notifications, and a bilingual installer mobile app directly into the business management workflow, so retailers are not coordinating across separate tools when a job is in progress.

Installation failures may be relatively infrequent, but they can be expensive. A single claim can carry costs for replacement material, additional labor and service time. In some cases, one problem can erase the profit from several successful jobs.

Margin can disappear even before installation begins. Buckley pointed to scope creep and inaccurate estimating as common trouble spots.

“Retailers have to ask whether they fully captured everything required for the job,” he explained. “Do they have a process to address changes with the customer? Do they know the expected margin before the job starts? If those answers are not clear, there is a good chance margin is leaking.”

Financing, AI and future growth

Consumer financing offers another opportunity. Although 80% of respondents provide financing, most said it is used on less than 5% of residential remodel sales. Buckley said embedded financing can make payment flexibility a natural part of the buying process instead of a last-minute response to price resistance. Floorzap recently partnered with Wisetack to bring integrated consumer financing directly into its CRM, quote and invoice workflow, putting the option in front of customers at the moment it is most likely to influence the buying decision.

AI is beginning to support that experience as well. Retailers are using enhanced visualization tools, website agents that respond to customer questions and technology that simplifies estimating. Buckley said the value lies in reducing friction, not adding novelty.

It also means tightening standards throughout the operation. “Execution consistency at the job level is creating the biggest gap,” Buckley said. “Top performers are deliberate about the jobs they take, the standards they set and the performance they expect. They know their costs and they manage for quality.”

That discipline, Buckley noted, positions retailers to accelerate when broader conditions improve.

“The businesses that strengthen their operations now will be in the best position when the market picks up,” he said. “They will already have the systems, standards and visibility needed to grow without giving away the margin.”