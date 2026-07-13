Tarkett Home promotes Travis Cramer to vp, general manager

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett Home has promoted Travis Cramer to vice president and general manager. In the newly created role, he will lead the company into its next phase of growth.

The move reinforces Tarkett Home’s commitment to the residential flooring market. It also supports the customers, retail partners and distributors the company serves.

Cramer has served on the Tarkett Home leadership team for nine years. He most recently worked as vice president of sales and product. During that time, Cramer helped shape the company’s strategic direction. His work included strengthening customer relationships and expanding Tarkett Home’s product portfolio.

In his new role, Cramer will focus on partnerships, operational excellence and delivering value to customers.

“As Tarkett Home looks to the future, our direction is clear,” Cramer said. “We remain committed to our customers, retail partners and distributors. We are continuing to invest in the residential business, expanding our reach and strengthening the partnerships that help our retailers succeed every day.”

Tarkett Home made the leadership change as the company continues to grow. Over the past year, it has expanded its distribution footprint through new strategic partnerships across North America. The company has also entered new markets and continued investing in product innovation.

“Our customers have placed their trust in us and we’re committed to supporting them with the service and partnership they deserve,” Cramer added. “We are here. We are growing. And we have tremendous confidence in our business and what comes next.”