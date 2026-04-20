Reserving our seat at the table for the trades

For decades, when workforce development leaders talked about “the trades,” the list was familiar: electrical, plumbing, HVAC, welding and carpentry, to name a few. These industries built strong pipelines through high schools, technical colleges and apprenticeship programs, creating clear and respected career pathways. One trade was almost always missing from that conversation—floor covering installation.

That absence has had real consequences. Today, our industry is facing a growing labor shortage, driven not only by an aging workforce but by a lack of structured, consistent training pathways for the next generation. This didn’t happen overnight, and it won’t be solved overnight. But it can be rectified if we are willing to embrace change.

The reality is, we can no longer rely on the old model of learning solely through on-the-job experience or hoping new talent will “find their way” into the trade. Other industries made intentional investments in education, awareness and training decades ago. Flooring must now do the same.

That’s where the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) comes in.

Over the past several years, FCEF has been working to change the trajectory of our industry by building something that has never truly existed at scale—structured, standardized training programs for floor covering installation. Through partnerships with technical colleges, community colleges and now high schools, we are creating real career pathways that introduce students to the trade, provide hands-on training, and prepare them for employment.

Our Basic Floor Covering Installation Program delivers over 300 hours of instruction across carpet, hardwood, resilient and tile installation, along with safety, estimating and foundational skills. These are not just students learning a trade—these are future professionals entering the workforce better prepared, more confident and ready to contribute on day one.

But training programs alone are not enough. Real change requires industry involvement.

If we want to secure the future of flooring, we must move from being passive observers to active participants. That means engaging with local training programs, hiring graduates and investing in the development of talent—not just for today, but for the long-term health of our businesses and our industry.

It also means recognizing that this is not just about new talent. It’s about strengthening the workforce we already have. Employers have a unique opportunity to send their current helpers through training programs, giving them the skills and knowledge to grow into more productive, more valuable members of their teams.

This is how we build a stronger industry—by developing people.

The progress we are seeing today is proof that change is possible. Flooring is beginning to take its rightful place alongside other established trades within the education system. We are earning a new seat at the trades table—but keeping that seat will require continued commitment from all of us.

One of the simplest and most impactful ways to support this effort is through FCEF. For just $100 a month you can help open the door for someone to enter this industry. Now is the time to invest, engage and lead.

Kaye Whitener is executive director of the Floor Covering Education Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting recruitment, training and retention of floor covering installers. For more information, email kwhitener@fcef.org.