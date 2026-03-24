It’s time for the industry to invest in its future

By FCNews Columnist
HomeColumnsAl's ColumnIt’s time for the industry to invest in its future

floor coveringThe flooring industry has long been built on craftsmanship, innovation and a shared commitment to quality. Yet today, more than ever, the future of our industry depends on something even more fundamental—our ability to come together and invest in the next generation of skilled professionals. If we want our businesses, our workforce and our industry to thrive, we must collectively support the training and development efforts that will sustain us for decades to come.

At the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF), we have been working diligently to build programs that directly support flooring. The foundation is driven by developing a pipeline of trained installers and educating industry professionals. In just a little over three years, our Basic Floor Covering Installation program has grown to be offered in 40 schools across 19 states. This growth reflects both the demand for skilled installers and the enthusiasm from schools, students and communities who are discovering the tremendous career opportunities available in the flooring industry.

But our work is far from finished. We are continuing to expand our programs into additional college and now high school opportunities, ensuring that young people are introduced to flooring careers earlier and have access to meaningful, hands-on training. These programs are designed not only to teach installation skills but also to elevate awareness of the many rewarding careers paths within our industry.

Another unique advantage of our training programs is that they also provide sales associates and retail staff the opportunity to learn the basics of installation. When sales professionals understand how flooring products are installed, they gain valuable insight that improves customer communication, enhances project planning and can ultimately strengthen the business model.

We make it a point to meet with members of the House and Senate in Washington, D.C., to advocate for workforce development support for our industry. It’s critical that we demonstrate strong, unified backing from the flooring community. When lawmakers see that our industry is fully committed to training, education and workforce development, it strengthens our ability to secure additional awareness and support for the skilled trades.

This is where industry participation becomes so important. We are currently facing a funding challenge caused by a major corporate donor who believes strongly in the mission of FCEF. They have committed to increasing their financial support as dealer participation grows. In other words, the more flooring businesses that step forward to support the foundation, the more this partner will contribute to help expand our training programs.

This challenge represents a tremendous opportunity for our industry. By increasing dealer participation and financial support, we can unlock additional funding that will allow us to grow our programs, reach more students and ultimately bring more trained professionals into our workforce.

The success we have achieved proves that it’s possible when the industry works together. I challenge every flooring business to support FCEF financially and become part of this movement. Visit fcef.org to donate today.

Kaye Whitener is executive director of the Floor Covering Education Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting recruitment, training and retention of floor covering installers. For more information, email kwhitener@fcef.org.

Previous article
Ben Liebert outlines Shaw’s strategy for 2026
Next article
Hardwood: Tackling tariffs 101

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Hardwood: Tackling tariffs 101

Reginald Tucker - 0
Hardwood flooring remains one of the most strategically important—but operationally complex—product categories. While consumer demand for authentic wood continues, sourcing that product profitably has...
Read more
Featured Company

Ben Liebert outlines Shaw’s strategy for 2026

Reginald Tucker - 0
In 2023 Shaw Floors tapped Ben Liebert, an appliance executive, to lead its residential division. The move represented a departure from the company’s traditional...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Keep it simple

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfjfYBFbnfk Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving...
Read more
News

Panariagroup USA to unveil new collections at Coverings 2026

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Panariagroup USA will showcase new product collections at Coverings 2026, being held here March 30-April 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The...
Read more
Carpet

CARE recycles 2026 Oscars red carpet

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Carpet America Recovery Effort, CARE, confirmed that a significant portion of the red carpet from the 2026 Academy Awards was recycled through California’s state...
Read more
Installation

NALFA advances standards at spring meeting

FCNews Staff - 0
Phoenix—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) hosted its 2026 spring meeting here from March 10-12. The meeting brought together industry leaders to advance...
Read more

As seen in

March 23, 2026

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X