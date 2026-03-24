It’s time for the industry to invest in its future

The flooring industry has long been built on craftsmanship, innovation and a shared commitment to quality. Yet today, more than ever, the future of our industry depends on something even more fundamental—our ability to come together and invest in the next generation of skilled professionals. If we want our businesses, our workforce and our industry to thrive, we must collectively support the training and development efforts that will sustain us for decades to come.

At the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF), we have been working diligently to build programs that directly support flooring. The foundation is driven by developing a pipeline of trained installers and educating industry professionals. In just a little over three years, our Basic Floor Covering Installation program has grown to be offered in 40 schools across 19 states. This growth reflects both the demand for skilled installers and the enthusiasm from schools, students and communities who are discovering the tremendous career opportunities available in the flooring industry.

But our work is far from finished. We are continuing to expand our programs into additional college and now high school opportunities, ensuring that young people are introduced to flooring careers earlier and have access to meaningful, hands-on training. These programs are designed not only to teach installation skills but also to elevate awareness of the many rewarding careers paths within our industry.

Another unique advantage of our training programs is that they also provide sales associates and retail staff the opportunity to learn the basics of installation. When sales professionals understand how flooring products are installed, they gain valuable insight that improves customer communication, enhances project planning and can ultimately strengthen the business model.

We make it a point to meet with members of the House and Senate in Washington, D.C., to advocate for workforce development support for our industry. It’s critical that we demonstrate strong, unified backing from the flooring community. When lawmakers see that our industry is fully committed to training, education and workforce development, it strengthens our ability to secure additional awareness and support for the skilled trades.

This is where industry participation becomes so important. We are currently facing a funding challenge caused by a major corporate donor who believes strongly in the mission of FCEF. They have committed to increasing their financial support as dealer participation grows. In other words, the more flooring businesses that step forward to support the foundation, the more this partner will contribute to help expand our training programs.

This challenge represents a tremendous opportunity for our industry. By increasing dealer participation and financial support, we can unlock additional funding that will allow us to grow our programs, reach more students and ultimately bring more trained professionals into our workforce.

The success we have achieved proves that it’s possible when the industry works together. I challenge every flooring business to support FCEF financially and become part of this movement. Visit fcef.org to donate today.

Kaye Whitener is executive director of the Floor Covering Education Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting recruitment, training and retention of floor covering installers. For more information, email kwhitener@fcef.org.