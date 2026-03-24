Ben Liebert outlines Shaw’s strategy for 2026

In 2023 Shaw Floors tapped Ben Liebert, an appliance executive, to lead its residential division. The move represented a departure from the company’s traditional practice of hiring and promoting from within, allowing personnel to rise through the ranks and eventually into executive leadership positions. Now that Liebert has established a firm footing in the industry, he is assessing how the transition is going and cataloging the progress the company is making in terms of its major initiatives.

FCNews executive editor Reginald Tucker sat down with Liebert recently to get a feel for how things are going three years in. Following are excerpts of that discussion:

You have spent time getting to know the industry and retailers on a personal level since joining Shaw Industries in late 2023. What have you learned and how have you implemented that knowledge into Shaw Floors’ marketing strategy?

There were some things that I felt like I had a good pulse on. And, like anything in life, you learn new things, right? No. 1, I think this openness to listen is the part that stood out a lot. I tried to do a lot of listening, not just with our customers but with our team members as well. I spent a ton of time internally with our territory managers, our regional vice presidents, our divisional vice presidents. I spent a lot of time in Dalton with our functional teams and with our customers. That’s something that I try to prioritize in our busy life is whether it’s a customer trip, a customer visit or a trade show, I really make it priority to be there to continue that listening.

The biggest thing I’ve learned about the flooring industry is it’s about people—there’s a relational nature to this business. And you know this, you’ve been likely in this industry longer than I have. But to actually see that, feel that and witness it. The relational piece of this business is special. And I would say it exceeded even my early comprehension of what it means to truly foster and develop relationships with our customers, deeply understand their business, what are their challenges, what are their fears, what are their ambitions? And to me, that’s what separates this business.

The other piece is really having empathy for when we make changes at Shaw, the ripple effect that has not only in market for our field, our team members, but also the impact that our customers feel. I have a higher level of empathy for how a change might work its way through the system and then how that might impact our customers. For me it’s about continuously learning, continuously trying to receive that information, digest it and then adapt. I can tell you the main thing we’re going to be focusing on this year is really getting back to basics.

The blocking and tackling, so to speak.

Exactly. Especially in a down market. We’ve made a number of changes that are going to be real—great for our customers. These are changes that are required and that we all need to be thinking about in order to keep moving the industry forward, moving our business forward. At the same time, I am also cognizant that a lot of change consecutively does have an impact on our customers and the continuity of our business. Those are some of the things I’ve learned.

Have your retail partners been receptive and understanding of your strategy?

Yes, especially when we engage them in a discussion. And like most things in life, starting with the “Why” versus just the “What” and the “How.” I think we can always continue to be better at that. For example, “Here’s why we’re making this change.” “Here’s what we see.” “Here’s how we think it’s going to impact you.” And like anything in life, there’s going to be people who are pretty excited and embrace it. There’s going to be people who are on the fence. And there’s going to be people who are very skeptical and concerned about it. All three of those buckets are totally natural and totally normal.

But I do think we need to continue to talk about the “Why.” And I will say most of the changes, if not all the changes, are about getting closer to our customer and how we’re getting more integrated in how we work together in the future.

In which bucket do most of your customers fall at this point in time in terms of the changes you’re making?

These are new ways of working. The biggest compliment we can get, and we’ve had a lot of those at Surfaces, is: “Hey, your local team is amazing. They’re integrated with my business. We really see that these changes are making us better.”

And then on the other side, we are hearing from people who are saying, “Hey, there’s been a lot of change at Shaw. Should we be concerned?” Where are we going? Having that dialogue at TISE is really important.

There are early adopters, people who are on the fence and then there are those who are skeptical—and we continue to work through that.

How are those engagement efforts coming along?

Generally speaking, I’m very pleased with how our customers are engaging. At the end of the day it’s about continuous improvement, constantly checking in. We utilize the feedback loop for our customers as an opportunity for us to course correct and adapt. But I would say our intentions are pure and our intentions are all about our customers. It’s all about co-developing programs with the customers, not pushing it on them.

We’ve seen elements of co-development with your customers in practice with the Shaw Flooring Network advisory council, for example.

The Shaw Flooring Network is at the core of everything we’re doing and all our customers are important. That is a deeper level of partnership and a deeper level of co-development. We meet with our dealer council formally twice a year—spring and fall—and we’ve got one of those coming up this month. We’re also planning our SFN convention for 2027, and the dealer council will have a heavy role in that.

Speaking of SFN, during your opening remarks at the 2025 conference, you spoke at length about the importance of shortening the consumer shopping journey, capitalizing on opportunities to achieve that objective for your retail partners. Are you seeing movement in that regard with respect to what you’re doing internally?

This is a big one and it’s an industry challenge—not just a Shaw challenge. And if successful, it’s going to help our customers and it’s going to help the consumer at large. But I would say, yes, we’re making a ton of progress. First and foremost, we’ve done a lot of research here. We have a ton of data—which we can then turn into actions, programs and take them to our customers to solve problems. The first one is the digital journey into the showroom. When the consumer sees something online and can’t validate or they can’t validate it in store—that is a huge negative emotion for the consumer in the journey, and it’s one of the reasons they opt out or defer the purchase.