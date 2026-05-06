Brian Preuss named president of AHSG, Commercial USA

Roswell, Ga.—American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) and Commercial USA named Brian Preuss president, succeeding Tony Wright.

“Tony has done a great job in helping advance AHSG and Commercial USA, with a clear focus on relationships, member value and supplier partnerships,” said Joe Weber, CEO of AHSG and Commercial USA. “Brian understands the foundation, as he has worked closely with our alliance from the supplier side. He brings proven experience in flooring distribution, contractor-focused growth and program development and he is the right leader to carry that work forward into our next chapter.”

In his new role, Preuss will focus on strategy development, member relations and supplier engagement. He also will focus on networking opportunities and programs that help members compete more effectively.

“My focus is simple—get entrenched with our suppliers, close to our members and shoulder to shoulder with the team behind this alliance,” Preuss said. “The deeper those relationships, the stronger we become.”

Industry experience spanning deccades

Preuss joins AHSG and Commercial USA after nearly two decades with UZIN Utz North America. He most recently served as vice president of sales.

During his tenure, he helped scale the company’s North American sales organization. He also helped expand its distribution footprint across the United States and into Canada. His work supported growth tied to two U.S. production facilities. He also helped integrate the Wolff Tools brand into the UZIN sales organization.

Prior to that Preuss began his flooring career in 2005 with Atlantic West Flooring Distributors. He later moved into manufacturing roles with UFLOOR Systems, Pallmann and UZIN.

Throughout his career, he has held leadership roles in business development, sales management and executive management. His experience spans dealer, contractor, installer, wholesale distribution, OEM, alliance group and direct sales channels.

“Leading AHSG and Commercial USA is the kind of leadership role that I have spent my career preparing for,” Preuss said.”A network that serves contractors across residential, commercial and builder segments simultaneously—that diversified model is a genuine value proposition. At my core, I am a people person. I believe the best results come when people feel truly supported and this role allows me to do exactly that—for our members, our suppliers and the regional vice presidents who show up every day deeply embedded in their markets. My focus is to honor the established foundation, deepen the value we bring to both members and suppliers and move this organization forward alongside Joe.”

Preuss recently served as a board member for the North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors. He also is a Certified Installation Manager through FCICA.