Mohawk teams ‘optimized’ in lead up to Edge Summit 2027

Each Mohawk Edge Summit is unique in its own right, with past events reflecting a chosen theme and a different period in time. But Edge Summit 2027—which is actually set to take place this Dec. 1–4 at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Dallas—is noteworthy for another reason: it’s the first time the event will be held with Jeff Meadows, president and chief commercial officer, residential sales and marketing, Mohawk, at the helm.

In this new role, which comes courtesy of an internal realignment enacted last December, Meadows leads a restructured sales and marketing team keenly focused on benefitting its retailer partners. That realignment entailed the implementation of a new, channel-focused structure with two dedicated channel teams within its residential division: a professional team and a consumer team. The professional team will serve specialty flooring retailers, builders and multifamily customers who manage product selection, sales and installation; the consumer team will be focused on DIY customers and the channels that support them.

The whole premise of the realignment, according to Mohawk, was to bring all customer-facing functions under one umbrella so the company could move faster and deliver more cohesive solutions to its partners. “What that means in practice is that our retailers are no longer navigating separate teams with separate priorities,” Meadows explained. “The goal has always been to make Mohawk the easiest company to work with in flooring, and I think that’s coming through in a very tangible way.”

Just six months into the realignment, Meadows said the teams are primed and optimized for success in the run-up to Edge Summit. “I’ve always believed that the heartbeat of this business is the relationship between Mohawk and our retail partners, and now having the opportunity to bring sales and marketing under one roof—with Edge Summit as the first major stage—is a moment our entire team has been looking forward to,” Meadows said. “We’re showing up with a more unified vision than ever before—and that matters because these are our most loyal partners. They deserve to see the very best of what Mohawk has to offer, and we intend to deliver exactly that.”

Programs, products, experiences

To that end, Mohawk has a host of activities, sessions and programming scheduled for Edge Summit. The jam-packed agenda was conceived to maximize the time Mohawk spends with its retail partners. “Everything from our general session, keynote, education tracks, showroom experience and themed special events are designed to strengthen relationships and spark new ideas,” Meadows explained. “Attendees will receive first access to new product innovations, the latest lead-generation campaigns, dynamic education that drives profitability and direct engagement with the Mohawk team.”

Indeed, Edge Summit is known for its relevant and timely educational sessions, interactive events and new product demonstrations. But for Meadows, the main attraction is meeting face-to-face with specialty flooring dealers. “We can plan the best programming and launch groundbreaking, innovative products, but nothing ever comes close to the energy of having our most loyal retail partners in one place,” he explained. “Personally, I love walking the floor, hearing the success stories and seeing the genuine friendships that have formed over decades. Being able to facilitate that connection even more with everything we do at Edge Summit is more meaningful to me than anything else.”

At the same time, retailer attendees stand to benefit from engaging directly with one another. “What I appreciate about the retailers who attend is that they bring real market intelligence, real challenges and real ambition into every part of Edge Summit—and that makes the entire event better for everyone in the room,” Meadows noted. “Edge Summit provides our retail partners with the tools, knowledge and the relationships they need to lead in their markets going into 2027.”

Being closer to its customers is especially critical in these challenging times. Following on the heels of what Meadows refers to as a “four-year” flooring recession, he said it’s time for change and positivity. “Uncertainty is exactly when community matters most,” he stated. “When the environment is challenging—when retailers are navigating economic pressures, shifting consumer behavior and a competitive marketplace—that’s when you cannot afford to pull back.”

Save the date

Early bird registration with special pricing opens May 18, 2026, at www.mohawktoday.com/edgesummit and is limited to the first 125 rooms. To that end, dealers are strongly encouraged to sign up early.

“The last time early bird sold out in 12 hours, so retailers should plan to register first thing on May 18,” Meadows stressed. “We want to see everyone there—this is going to be an Edge Summit that people talk about for years.”