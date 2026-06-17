Sponsors support 2026 Flooring Sustainability Summit

Washington, D.C.—Leading flooring companies will support the 2026 Flooring Sustainability Summit as sponsors. The summit will take place here, July 15-16. The event will focus on responsible manufacturing, environmental stewardship and sustainable practices across the built environment.

Mapei and Daltile/Mohawk Group will return as headline sponsors. Their support reflects an ongoing commitment to industrywide collaboration and sustainability.

“We are excited to sponsor the third Flooring Sustainability Summit, an event that has quickly emerged as a forum for addressing key topics, exchanging ideas and identifying new ways to advance sustainability across our industry,” said Malisa Maynard, chief sustainability officer at Mohawk Industries. “The Summit’s ongoing growth attracts industry thought leaders and key government contacts, creating an environment to drive positive change.”

Logan Reavis, Mapei’s vice president of technical services, added, “Mapei is proud to return as a Headline Sponsor for our third consecutive year. Sustainability is connected to performance. By working together to improve collaboration, create practical standards, share expertise and develop innovative systems, we can help ensure that sustainable solutions also deliver the durability and reliability our industry demands.”

Schluter Systems supports education

Schluter Systems will serve as the 2026 educational sponsor. The company will support programming on material health, circularity and supply chain collaboration. Sessions also will cover green building initiatives and emerging sustainability tools.

The American Institute of Architects approved several summit sessions as health, safety and welfare continuing education courses. Attendees can earn up to seven learning units.

“Year after year, the Summit has exceeded my expectations, elevating the quality of dialogue and collaboration among industry leaders,” said Kali Pharand, standards and sustainability manager at Schluter Systems. “As it enters its third year, the momentum is clear, and we look forward to contributing to another impactful, forward-thinking event.”

Coverings supports industry networking

Coverings will serve as the hospitality sponsor. The organization will support networking and relationship-building among flooring, architecture and design professionals.

“Transformative progress happens when people from different sectors come together to share ideas, build relationships and work toward common goals,” said Jamie Rich, Coverings show director. “This event provides a unique opportunity for manufacturers, designers, architects, sustainability leaders and industry organizations to engage in productive conversations that help shape the future of the built environment. Coverings is proud to support those important conversations as Hospitality Sponsor.”

For more information or to register, visit www.FlooringSummit.com.