Signature Flooring announces new leadership roles

Dalton—Signature Flooring, provider of custom-designed broadloom carpet and area rugs, announced a series of leadership updates. The company has promoted Angie Law to vice president of brand, marketing & design, while elevating Harrison Sharpe to director of business operations.

In addition, Signature Flooring has hired Tiffany Davis, formerly with Informa Exhibitions, as director of marketing. Together, these updates further align Signature Flooring’s brand, design, marketing and operational teams to better support customers, strengthen internal collaboration and position the company for continued growth.

Law joined Signature Flooring in 2018. Since then, she has led brand-building initiatives, strategic campaigns and digital innovation. She also has supported sustainability efforts and customer engagement programs. Her work has expanded the company’s market presence and strengthened coordination across several departments. In her new position, she will oversee Creative Design Services and the Design Studio team. The expanded role will align brand strategy, product storytelling, marketing and design leadership.

“I’m excited to continue building a strong, connected organization focused on creativity, responsiveness and service,” Law stated. “As Signature Flooring continues to grow, it is important that we strengthen the connection between our brand, design, marketing and operations. This alignment will better support our customers and the overall experience we deliver.”

Davis brings more than 20 years of marketing experience in the commercial flooring and surfaces industry. Her expertise includes brand development, product execution and integrated campaigns. She also has experience in customer-focused marketing and go-to-market strategy.

Sharpe, who joined Signature Flooring in 2024, has helped strengthen the company’s internal processes and sales operations. His work has improved the company’s customer relationship management strategy, pipeline visibility and reporting. He also has supported lead management, opportunity management and stronger follow-up processes. Moreover, Sharpe has helped improve cross-functional coordination and operational efficiency. In his expanded role, Sharpe will lead planning and estimating, production planning and warehouse operations, and he will continue to oversee project management and customer service.