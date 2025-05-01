Stacy Garcia, Signature Flooring debut Mystic Horizons

By FCNews Staff
stacy garciaNew York—Stacy Garcia Design Studio, a leading design house developing trend-forward products, has collaborated with Signature Flooring to debut Mystic Horizons at HD Expo 2025.

This broadloom carpet collection merges natural inspiration with artificial intelligence to deliver a transcendent design experience for hospitality spaces.

Crafted entirely with the aid of AI, Mystic Horizons represents a new frontier in design innovation. The Stacy Garcia team trained generative tools using visual inputs like natural landscapes, frequency vibrations and sky-borne patterns to allow the system to generate ethereal, otherworldly designs that blend organic beauty with algorithmic creativity.

“Mystic Horizons represents a bold leap forward,” said Stacy Garcia, founder and chief inspiration officer of Stacy Garcia Design Studio. “It’s a meeting of the natural and the engineered—of instinct and innovation. We aimed to capture that duality in every fiber of this collection.”

The color palette reflects this fusion: sky blues, glowing apricots and tranquil neutrals are grounded by a rich raisin-burgundy hue, delivering layered dimension and visual intrigue. The collection includes bold lobby and corridor patterns, along with a newly updated guestroom broadloom program engineered to meet the demands of high-traffic hospitality environments with both style and performance.

To celebrate the launch, Stacy Garcia Design Studio and Signature Flooring will host a Cocktails & Crystals event on May 6–7 from 2–5 PM at booth #3441 during HD Expo 2025. Attendees are invited to preview the new collection and select a crystal that resonates with their personal energy—an experience that reflects the collection’s vibrational inspiration and intention.

Mystic Horizons is fully customizable and available exclusively through Signature Flooring.

