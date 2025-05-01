Laminate: Suppliers ride the waterproof wave

Floor covering retailers and consumers have long equated laminate flooring with extreme scratch and dent resistance and durability, but the category has had to play a game of catch up in recent years when it comes to fighting moisture incursion. The good news is laminate continues to make advancements in this area, with more and more producers building upon or adding waterproof/water-resistant properties in their products.

Many of these improvements are due to investments in the manufacture of the core boards utilized in many laminate floors today as well as the special treatments applied to the edges and ends of the boards during the production phase.

“While traditional laminate flooring has been susceptible to moisture, modern advancements in coreboard composition, surface coatings and locking systems have significantly increased its water resistance,” said Celine Quervel, general manager at Classen, the Germany-based manufacturer of high-quality laminate and rigid core flooring. “Although laminate remains a wood-based product, our cutting-edge technologies bring it closer than ever to true waterproof performance.”

Advancements in materials utilized in laminate cores are also helping suppliers raise the ante on waterproof performance. Case in point is the “O.R.C.A.” technology utilized in the production of both the Kronospan- and The BLVD-branded laminates marketed by Urbanfloor. According to Yvette, Shroyer, director of marketing, the products combine the attributes of organic, bio-based floors and proprietary waterproof technology. “This product has evolved so far and beyond the laminates of the past,” she said.

It’s innovations such as these that are giving consumers reasons to look at laminate again. “We’ve seen a renewed appreciation for laminate’s durability, affordability and ease of installation, particularly as consumers are looking for various sustainable or PVC-free options for their home resilient flooring options,” said Eric Ruppert, senior director of product marketing and category management, Engineered Floors.

Following are examples of the latest waterproof/water-resistant laminate brands available today.

AHF

AHF Products won a 2024 FCNews Award of Excellence for its TimberTru laminate line. Initially available under the Bruce brand, TimberTru laminates are now offered under other popular AHF Products’ brands, including Hartco and Robbins, which debuted at Surfaces earlier this year. According to the company, the products are suitable for areas of the home that are susceptible to water damage.

BHW

The Waterfront Collection is constructed with Unilin’s 2G locking system for quick and easy installation, includes a 2mm attached IXPE pad for sound dampening and is finished with a premium AC4 wear layer for added durability. Transitions are readily available and use the same decor paper as the flooring for an exact match. It is 100% waterproof with a residential/light commercial warranty.

Cali

Pacifica delivers seaside style and 100% waterproof performance, engineered for moisture-prone spaces like kitchens, bathrooms and entryways. Its water resistance comes from a combination of a highly durable AC4-rated wear layer that repels moisture and a precision-milled locking system that forms a tight seal between planks, preventing water intrusion at the seams.

Classen

The foundation of the waterproof performance of Classen’s laminate offerings lies in its specially engineered core boards, which are designed specifically for high moisture resistance, and its proprietary locking system—Megaloc Aqua Protect. This advanced system prevents water penetration at the joints, ensuring enhanced durability.

Create

New from Create comes Essentials, a water-resistant, 11mm-thick laminate collection. Essentials features 9 x 60 planks with a thickness of 7/16, a painted bevel and embossed-in-register wear layer. The line, which is AC4-rated for wear, offers enhanced water resistance in a range of on-trend colors.

Engineered Floors

PureGrain Renew boasts improved moisture resistance, making the product suitable for active households and areas prone to spills. PureGrain Renew—which is 12mm thick with planks measuring 7 x 48—features a high-density laminate core. The line comes with PawPrint Protection warranties to help guard against common occurrences such as pet scratches and spills.

Eternity Flooring

Eternity Flooring offers a one-two punch with its Sequoia XL and Voila collections. The former, made in Spain, comprises 70-inch-long x 9.5-inch-wide planks touting optimal waterproof performance, an AC6 rating for heavy wear and dent resistance. Voila 5G (pictured), made in France, offers waterproof performance along with a TruAC6 rating for heavy scratch and dent resistance.

Hallmark

Hallmark Waterproof Laminate flooring is designed to combine durability with aesthetic appeal. It features a waterproof core that protects against spills and moisture, making it suitable for high-traffic areas and rooms like kitchens and bathrooms. With a simple install process and resistance to scratches and fading, it is a practical choice for both residential and commercial spaces.

HF Design

AquaProof features an enhanced water-repellent bevel and environmentally friendly, PVC-free, low-swell fiber core. These features combine to form a product that’s extremely resistant to moisture. Planks, which measure 7.7-inch-wide x 60-inch-long, come in a 10mm format, including a 2mm premium foam padding. A longer/wider option is available in AquaProof XL (9.3 x 72).

Inhaus

Earlier this year Inhaus took the wraps off Ecolam, a 6mm, entry-level but high-quality laminate with a waterproof locking system and an edge sealant and optional attached pad. The product—which is PVC-free—is engineered with a dense, highly durable, sustainable core that uses less resources and produces less waste in its manufacturing process.

Johnson Hardwood

Johnson continues to make waves in the waterproof laminate arena with its popular Olde Tavern series of high-performance flooring. In fact, the product earned a Best of Surfaces 2025 award. Olde Tavern, which is AC4 rated, comes in a 13.5mm-thick format (12mm plus an attached 1.5mm IXPE underlayment) and features a special black Watershield high-performance core.

Lions Floor

The Comfort Heights collection is billed as 100% waterproof, thanks to its specially designed core. This ensures durability and longevity even in moisture-prone areas such as kitchens, bathrooms and basements, providing peace of mind against water damage. In addition, waxed joints provide a moisture barrier at the seams, providing an extra layer of protection.

Mannington

The popular Restoration collection from Mannington is not only known for its realistic visuals (read: fewer pattern repeats), but also its waterproof performance. These floors are protected by SpillShield Plus Waterproof Technology. That means no need to worry about spills, melting ice cubes, water dripping dogs or common everyday accidents.

Mohawk

The RevWood Plus and RevWood Premier lines aim to give retailers trade-up opportunities via enhanced features. This includes Mohawk’s WetProtect technology, which creates water-tight joints to seal out moisture caused by everyday accidents and spills. On top of that, the products feature Mohawk’s proprietary waterproof finish and a lifetime surface and subfloor warranty.

MSI

MSI is looking to raise the ante on waterproof performance via the introduction of Shorecliffs, billed as a “next-generation” laminate/rigid hybrid that aims to offer the best of both worlds. It’s engineered to be 100% waterproof thanks to a polymerized fortified core with patent-pending DryLuxe technology. The line also features a 2mm attached waterproof acoustic pad.

Onn Surfaces

The new Onn:Guard laminate flooring line from the new brand Onn Surfaces is built to provide style, robust protection and enduring strength. Each plank is engineered to withstand the rigors of daily life while still maintaining its appearance. In fact, testing showed the 10mm-thick product (8mm + 2mm core) did not swell, even when soaked in water for a long period of time.

Pacific Direct

The high-performance waterproof Poseiden laminate flooring collection from Pacific Direct comprises six mythical inspired offerings: Zephyr, Morpheus, Iris, Lindos, Mavro and Maia. Products measure 9.4 inches wide x 5 feet long and 12.3mm thick. It also features a Unilin locking system and AC4 wear rating.

Parkay Floors

Parkay Floors offers eco-friendly, high-performance waterproof laminate flooring products that open up installation opportunities in areas of the home such as kitchens and bathrooms. Available in two formats—a 14mm and 8mm—Endurance floors are water resistant up to 24 hours thanks to a water-resistant HDF core with waxed Unilin click edges.

Provenza

Modessa, which marks Provenza’s entry into the laminate arena, features an AC4/ Class 32 rating for proven durability in addition to 80-hour, built-in Water Block technology to resist household accidents such as spills and everyday messes. An advanced aluminum-oxide coating protects against scuffs and scratches.

Shaw

Oak Crest and Oak Grove headline Shaw’s re-entry into the laminate flooring market—specifically the waterproof laminate arena. Oak Crest is 12mm thick (10mm +2mm pad), and Oak Grove measures 10mm thick (8mm + 2mm pad). Both come in a 7.5 x 50 plank format. The former is AC5 rated, while the latter is AC4 rated.

SLCC

Pacific Vineyard offers retailers a high-performance, waterproof laminate floor that provides the durability of laminate with protection from spills and daily messes. The product features a hydrophobic mineral core boasting a swell-rate of less than or equal to 6%. It comes in five European oak visuals with precision EIR technology.

Tarkett

Tarkett Home’s ShoreFlor features Searenity Waterproof Technology, engineered for moisture-prone rooms in the home. Featuring a hydrophobic coating on the edge of each plank, the watertight locking system prevents any water from reaching the core, maintaining the integrity and appearance of the floor.

Titan Surfaces

Legacy Grove is constructed with a Black HDF Core and wax sealed edges that provide 72-hour water resistance to everyday household spills and activities. The 12mm laminate features an AC4 wear rating, embossed-in-register graining, painted bevel edge and Uniclic locking system. Coordinated trims available in all colors.

Ultimate Floors

Ultimate Floors’ Aqua Armor Tech waterproof laminate is designed to provide 300 hours of protection from moisture, spills and other wet accidents. This next-gen laminate line features epoxy resin, quadruple moisture-waxed edge protection and the latest super high-density HDF core board design for optimal performance and peace of mind.

Urbanfloor

The supplier known for its high-end hardwood offerings is looking to raise the stakes in a suddenly resurgent category with a new laminate offering dubbed the Kronosopan collection (pictured). The line is a nod to the heritage of the Austria-based supplier that also makes Urbanfloor’s popular The BLVD collection whose visuals are based on its top-selling wood lines.

USMills

Sequoia features a modified, wood-based, high-density core specially treated and engineered to provide greater stability and water resistance compared to traditional wood-based flooring products. The product also features an ultra-dense transparent layer infused with aluminum-oxide particles. Sequoia flooring is further protected with an advanced AC6 finish or wear-layer.