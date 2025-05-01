TCNA members donate tiled doghouses to Pet Alliance

Orlando—Demonstrating tile’s exceptional beauty, versatility and sophistication, 11 members of the Tile Council of North America (TCNA) donated custom, handcrafted tiled doghouses—each a unique expression of tile artistry—to support the Pet Alliance here at Coverings 2025.

“We are deeply honored TCNA chose Pet Alliance as a partner in this meaningful project,” said Brandy Bennett, director of development and communications at the Pet Alliance. “Every year thousands of cats and dogs come through our doors in need of compassion, care and a second chance. It is the generosity of community champions like TCNA that makes our mission possible. Their support helps us provide shelter, medical care and love to these animals while they wait for the families they deserve. We are truly grateful for their unwavering commitment to pets in need.”

The participating companies include: AlysEdwards Tile & Stone (booth #4409), American Olean (meeting suite #200), Casa Ceramic (booth #4314), Del Conca USA (booth #1730), Jeffrey Court (booth #3000), Merola Tile Distributors of America (booth #4416), Panariagroup USA (booth #2619), Portobello America (booth #2605), Roca Tile USA (booth #3225), StoneImpressions (booth #4311) and Unique Design Solutions (booth #4415).

The forms used to make the doghouses were custom manufactured and contributed by Wedi Corp. (booth #4034) using installation materials donated by Laticrete (booth #3634).

“TCNA is very excited to bring the tiled doghouse program back to Coverings and Orlando as a creative and charitable way to support the Pet Alliance and show off tile’s many attributes,” said Kathy Meyer, TCNA marketing director. “We invite all show attendees and the press to stop by TCNA’s booth to see these incredible creations by our members, who generously donated their time, tile and talent to support Pet Alliance in their efforts to help pets in the local community.”

During Coverings, the doghouses will be displayed in TCNA’s booth #3219, where a donation ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 1.