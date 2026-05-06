CTEF calls for 2026 auction sponsors

The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) announced its annual online auction will take place June 8-14. In anticipation, the organization is requesting material and experience donations to support the event.

Items may include products, tools, materials or anything that would attract bidders and support the tile industry.

CTEF is seeking a range of items and quantities to appeal to a broad audience. Donor ideas and input are encouraged and will be included in item descriptions.

Experiences such as sporting events, golf outings or hosted activities are encouraged. These opportunities allow companies to connect directly with bidders while showcasing their role in the industry.

Donors are asked to provide delivery options for winning bidders. CTEF will supply shipping details. Items may be shipped directly or picked up at a nearby location.

Donating organizations will receive public recognition for its contribution, offering valuable exposure. Supporting the auction aligns a company with others committed to advancing the tile industry. Donations are tax-deductible and documentation is available upon request.