CTEF calls for annual auction sponsors

CTEF’s annual auction will take place Dec. 8-14. In anticipation, the organization is requesting material and/or experience donations to include in the auction.

Ideal material donations for the CTEF Auction:

Items can be any of your products, tools, materials or anything you feel would attract potential bidders eager to fund a good cause supporting the tile industry.

CTEF is asking for quantities and a variety of items to appeal to bidders.

Your ideas and input help shape each item listing and CTEF will include this information in the item descriptions.

CTEF asks donors to provide the means of delivering items to winning bidders. After the auction, CTEF will send you the mailing and shipping addresses. You may ship items directly to the bidder or arrange for pickup at the location closest to them.

Benefits to donors

Your organization will be publicly acknowledged for your donations—a great opportunity for exposure. Supporting the auction aligns your company with others committed to advancing the tile industry. Donations are tax-deductible and documentation is available upon request.

Consider offering an experience

This could be a ball game, golf outing or another event where you or a member of your staff hosts the winning bidder. These experiences offer an unparalleled opportunity to engage directly with the bidder while highlighting your role in the tile industry.

As a reminder, CTEF provides education and installer certification for professionals in the ceramic tile and stone industry. Funds raised through the annual auction and sponsorships help CTEF operate and deliver on its mission.