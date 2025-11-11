Retailers, wholesalers cite go-to wood lines

The red-hot LVP category is without a doubt the segment that’s making the biggest waves in the market right now. However, that doesn’t mean specialty flooring retailers and distributors aren’t excited about the slew of hardwood flooring products and wood lines available today.

From wide-plank/long-board offerings to high-performance products designed to provide greater impact and dent resistance, dealers and distributors have no shortage of options to offer consumers and end users in the market for the real thing.

Following are some of the top-selling hardwood brands and lines this year:

AHF Products : Robbins

“We utilize the Robbins brand from AHF to show an exclusive collection of engineered wood in bronze, silver and platinum collections. The program clearly delineates an upgrade story. It sells well for us.”

Michael Longwill

CARPET AND TILE MART

New Castle, Del.

Johnson Hardwood : Grand Chateau

“Each Johnson Hardwood premium flooring plank is precision-milled, handcrafted and hand-stained to produce an exquisite product.”

Clint Haselhorst

R.A. SIEGEL

Austell, Ga.

Mohawk : TecWood

“We recently finished a beautiful installation using Mod Revival in the color Tapestry Oak from the TecWood collection. It looks beautiful.”

Sarah Van Tuinen

ABSOLUTE FLOOR COVERING

Grand Rapids, Mich.

MSI : W Series—McCarran

“I am really impressed with McCarran and Ladson from the W Series. The products are clean as a whistle, and the prices are extremely competitive.”

Warren Rodkin

VARIETY FLOOR COVERING

Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Mercier : Pro Series

“Mercier’s quality and consistency stand out over most other hardwood suppliers. The value of the Pro series makes that line easy for our account managers to sell and affordable to more people.”

Tom Norris

PROSOURCE WHOLESALE FLOORCOVERINGS & CABINETS OF PITTSBURGH

Hallmark : Alta Vista, Novella

“The lines that have really been an integral part of our wood business are Novella and Alta Vista. Novella offers top-notch quality at the right price point; Alta Vista provides color options and high-end looks.”

Dustin Chandler

CARR’S FLOORING AMERICA

Casselberry, Fla.

Provenza : Affinity

“One of our top-selling Provenza hardwood lines is the Affinity Hardwood Collection. Our customers love it for its stunning range of colors and textures.”

Dave Chambers

NEBRASKA FURNITURE MART

Omaha, Neb.