Tuesday Tips: Responsibility should stay with the RSA

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: Responsibility should stay with the RSA

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tip, Tom Jennings reminds us that the responsibility of closing a deal should remain with the retail sales associate (RSA). With intentional teaching and training, sales managers can strengthen the long-term skills their sales teams need—without stepping in and doing the job for them.

Previous article
Retailers, wholesalers cite go-to wood lines

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Retailers, wholesalers cite go-to wood lines

Reginald Tucker - 0
The red-hot LVP category is without a doubt the segment that’s making the biggest waves in the market right now. However, that doesn’t mean...
Read more
News

CTEF calls for annual auction sponsors

FCNews Staff - 0
CTEF’s annual auction will take place Dec. 8-14. In anticipation, the organization is requesting material and/or experience donations to include in the auction. Ideal material...
Read more
Featured Company

Jean-Pierre Thabet takes the reins at Mirage

Steve Feldman - 0
St. Georges, Quebec, Canada—After more than 40 years at the helm of Mirage, formerly known as Boa Franc, Pierre Thabet is passing on the...
Read more
News

Abbey Carpet adds Vito Altieri to franchise development team

FCNews Staff - 0
Bonita Springs, Fla.—Abbey Carpet Co., Inc. announced the appointment of Vito Altieri as regional vice president – West Coast, expanding the company’s franchise development...
Read more
News

XGS acquired by LRT Group

FCNews Staff - 0
Chattanooga, Tenn.—XGS announced that it has been acquired by LRT Group, a leader in the logistics and transportation industry, marking the beginning of a...
Read more
News

AHF Products completes purchase of Wellmade facility

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—AHF Products announced it has completed the purchase of the former Wellmade manufacturing facility here. “This purchase is important to AHF as it completes...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X