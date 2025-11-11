Tuesday Tips: Responsibility should stay with the RSA

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tip, Tom Jennings reminds us that the responsibility of closing a deal should remain with the retail sales associate (RSA). With intentional teaching and training, sales managers can strengthen the long-term skills their sales teams need—without stepping in and doing the job for them.