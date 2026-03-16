Wood: Touting the category’s return on investment

Over the past 15-plus years, the hardwood segment has ceded significant market share to competing flooring categories that not only look and feel like the real thing, but also sell for a fraction of the cost of real wood in many cases. No surprise there. However, hardwood proponents and enthusiasts say the category still reigns supreme when it comes to providing the greatest return on investment when compared to virtually every other product category.

But return on investment in flooring doesn’t just mean how much of the upfront project cost is “recovered” at resale. It also pertains to:

Home sale price uplift

Faster time on market

Buyer appeal and prestige

Long service life and lifecycle value

Sustainability and brand perception

“Real hardwood flooring offers advantages that look-alike products simply cannot match,” said Jerome, Goulet, vice president of marketing, Mirage. “As a natural and renewable material, wood brings authentic character, unique grain patterns and timeless beauty that plastic-based alternatives such as vinyl or laminate can only imitate.”

By focusing on hardwood’s long-term investment potential, flooring retailers and contractors can help customers and end users make informed decisions.

Following are key points to accentuate when presenting options for buyers:

Hardwood vs. everything else

For many homeowners, flooring is one of the largest interior remodel expenses after kitchens and bathrooms—yet it often delivers equal or better financial returns when it’s done right. Hardwood flooring consistently ranks at the top of interior remodeling projects for dollar recovery at resale, often outperforming kitchens, bathrooms or cosmetic upgrades.

Research conducted by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) showed projects involving wood floors delivered some of the strongest ROI among interior upgrades:

Refinishing hardwood floors recovers roughly 147% of project costs at resale—the highest recovery rate of all interior residential projects.

Installing new wood flooring recovers approximately 118% of costs—second only to refinishing.

By contrast, NAR research shows:

Luxury vinyl plank (LVP) and tile projects often generate respectable, albeit lower, returns (commonly in the 50%–80% range) depending on material and installation quality.

Carpet installations typically offer minimal long-term value, especially once worn or dated; resale ROI estimates usually range 25%–40%.

Laminate flooring, while cost-effective, lacks the refinishing potential and longevity of hardwood, yielding lower returns over time.

To fully appreciate hardwood’s ROI benefits, retailers must understand how key alternatives stack up. Carpet, for example, usually entails lower upfront cost but lesser value over the long-term, NAR research shows. Moreover, carpet typically does not add resale value.

Laminate, while budget-friendly, is non-refinishable and short-lived compared with hardwood. LVT/P products, by comparison, offer an attractive initial ROI due to lower cost (often 50%–60%), but lack refinishing potential and premium appeal. In addition, the product performs well in spaces subject to heavy traffic or areas of the home prone to spills and leaks (i.e, kitchens, bathrooms).

“It’s true that vinyl flooring has its place; it’s ideal for consumers looking for a low-maintenance, waterproof product,” said Ron Sadri, principal owner, Provenza. “Although no real hardwood product can ever be waterproof, real wood has the advantage in that it provides a natural look that you simply can’t duplicate with waterproof vinyl.”

Some might argue that the onslaught of competitive wood look-alike products actually benefits hardwood. As Wade Bondrowski, director of U.S. sales at Mercier, explained: “With so many companies focusing on plastic floors, that basically took the low-end wood products out of the market because they couldn’t compete.”

While the category has undoubtedly ceded share to competing product segments, hardwood flooring represents the gold standard for homeowners. “From the retail sales associates to the store owner, hardwood provides the highest margin opportunities for dollar per square foot,” said Chris King, vice president, residential sales, AHF Products. “By defaulting to other products, the RSA is leaving dollars on the table.”

Why hardwood delivers ROI

One of the most significant ROI drivers is buyer demand. Surveys and industry research have repeatedly shown that:

Homes with wood floors sell faster and for more money than similar homes without them.

Real estate professionals indicate identical homes with wood floors can sell for up to 10% more than those without.

Nearly 80% of homeowners believe wood floors add the most value to a home among flooring options.

This preference is not just aesthetic. Hardwood floors are perceived as timeless, quality and low-maintenance—factors that influence buyer decisions and justify premium pricing.

“From a financial perspective, hardwood delivers a stronger return on investment,” Mirage’s Goulet stated. “It is widely recognized for increasing a home’s resale value and remains a sought-after feature among buyers. While many plastic products need to be replaced after 10 to 20 years, quality hardwood flooring can last for decades. It can also be sanded and refinished multiple times, extending its lifespan and reducing long-term replacement costs.”

Moreover, user studies show hardwood floors can last longer than most other flooring types— often exceeding 100 years with proper care. By contrast, carpet typically requires replacement every 10 to 15 years due to wear, staining and odor retention. Vinyl and laminate products typically last 10–25 years before replacement becomes necessary.

However, because hardwood can be sanded and refinished multiple times, it essentially resets its own life-cycle value, extending the time before replacement is needed and reinforcing its long-term return. “Hardwood is something you can rejuvenate by changing the color if the consumer wants a different tone or stain,” Provenza’s Sadri said. “If the customer gets tired of the old whitewash finish, she can restore it to a nice, rich, brown look— something that you cannot do with vinyl.”

Better resale premiums

Real-estate data consistently shows that hardwood flooring not only recoups costs but often boosts sale price beyond the initial investment. While exact figures vary by region and housing stock, hardwood’s proven track record positions it as a financially strategic choice—especially for move-up buyers or sellers in competitive markets.

Generally speaking, new hardwood can increase home value by 3%–5% in some markets. Some studies suggest hardwood ROI approaching or exceeding the homeowner’s cost under the right conditions. That’s why it’s important, proponents say, to educate customers on life-cycle value, not just price.

With the typical medium- to large-scale hardwood installation running into the tens of thousands of dollars, it’s not unusual for buyers to initially fixate on upfront cost. But savvy buyers recognize that lower lifetime cost and higher resale value often make hardwood more economical than frequent carpet or vinyl replacements. Experts say retailers who articulate this life-cycle perspective can shift conversations away from sticker price to total value.

Hardwood also allows RSAs to step up consumers to better-quality, higher-margin products. As Jamann Stepp, senior vice president, hard surfaces at Stanton Design, explained: “Obviously, if an RSA is commissioned, I think they’re going to try to upsell a client or an end user who has a house full of kids and dogs and came in looking for a waterproof product that looks like wood but is much less expensive. But if the customer is looking for true aesthetics, something that’s going to add true value-add to the home, then wood is a no-brainer.”

More importantly, proponents say, hardwood flooring can be profitable at multiple price points—all depending on the type of product and volume. Indeed, middle price points and premium products will usually be more profitable than value, entry-level products. That’s why it’s important for retailers, contractors and distributors to keep the focus on actual margin “dollars” vs. margin “percent.” As AHF Products’ King noted: “And even with the added challenge retailers have faced from wood-look alternatives, true hardwood is where bigger paychecks can be made.”

Premium and sustainable, too

Beyond the ROI story, hardwood offers other selling points—its environmental benefits. The fact that it’s a renewable carbon-neutral product and can last generations also factor into the consumer’s purchasing decision. As Mirage’s Goulet explained: “Real wood flooring offers a clear environmental distinction. Plastic look-alike floors are difficult to recycle. Responsibly sourced hardwood stores carbon and has a significantly lower environmental footprint over its lifetime. Choosing real wood is not just about aesthetics; it is a durable, sustainable investment that enhances both the long-term value and integrity of a space.”