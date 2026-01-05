5 ways to promote the perennial appeal of hardwood

Hardwood remains arguably the most aspirational flooring product on the market today, given its proven return on investment as well as the wide array of species, formats and styles available today. That being said, it’s no secret that competing hard surface look-alike products continue to seize tangible market share from the real wood category.

FCNews research showed the sales at the first point of distribution in 2024 totaled $1.845 billion, a 9% decrease from 2023. Volume took a hit as well, falling 10.7% to 676 million square feet. The last time the category generated numbers in that vicinity or lower was back in 2009—the height of the great recession.

Hardwood’s loss of market share is even more pronounced when comparing the category’s performance relative to other hard surfaces. Stripping out carpet, hardwood accounted for 12.6% of total sales—coming in above laminate and rubber but trailing resilient and ceramic, respectively. Volume-wise, hardwood accounted for nearly 7% of total hard surface square footage sold at the first point of distribution in 2024. By comparison, in 2015, hardwood accounted for nearly a quarter of total hard surface sales (23.4%). But just a few years later, in 2019, hardwood represented 19.5% of total hard surfaces.

The good news is there are still opportunities for retailers in hardwood flooring despite the ongoing competitive pressures. Following are several key points dealers need to keep in mind.

1. No substitute for the real thing

The most obvious advantage of real hardwood is also the most difficult to duplicate: authenticity. Hardwood floors boast natural grain patterns, mineral streaks, knots and color variations that are difficult to mass-produce convincingly. By comparison, look-alike products rely on photographic imaging or printed layers to simulate wood visuals. While these visuals have improved dramatically, pattern repetition is inevitable. Identical planks appear throughout a room and subtle inconsistencies that give wood its character are often missing. Over time, homeowners may begin to notice these repetitions, particularly in open-concept spaces.

Hardwood, by contrast, matures gracefully. Sunlight exposure deepens color tones, wear patterns develop naturally and the floor gains character rather than looking “used.” What some consider imperfections in hardwood often become the very elements that define its charm.

Another differentiator is how the floor feels underfoot. Real wood has a natural warmth and heft that synthetic materials struggle to replicate.

2. Wood offers better ROI

Appraisers, real estate professionals and homebuyers consistently rank hardwood among the most desirable flooring options. Homes with real hardwood floors often command higher resale prices and sell faster than comparable homes with synthetic alternatives. Buyers tend to view hardwood as a premium, permanent feature rather than a disposable surface. Look-alike products, while attractive at first glance, do not carry the same perception. Luxury vinyl and laminate are often seen as temporary or budget conscious solutions – even at higher price points.

3. Hardwood simply lasts longer

One of hardwood’s most significant advantages over look-alikes is its ability to be refinished multiple times over the course of its lifespan. Solid hardwood floors can be sanded and refinished multiple times, while many engineered hardwood products can be refinished at least once, depending on veneer thickness.

This capability dramatically extends the life of the floor. Scratches, dents, stains and even outdated finishes can be updated—giving homeowners the option to restore the floor to a like-new appearance or updating it to suit changing design trends.

In contrast, LVP, laminate and tile are “replace-only” surfaces. Once the wear layer is compromised, the printed design is damaged, or the product goes out of style, replacement is often the only option. Individual plank replacement may be possible in some cases, but color matching and availability often pose challenges—especially years after installation.

“We believe LVP has been oversold on its benefits, particularly when it comes to long-term performance and value,” said Jerome Goulet, VP of marketing, Mirage. “The perceived cost savings of LVP compared to hardwood have largely disappeared, while with wood homeowners will get a lifetime-lasting product and better investment for their home value.”

4. More trade-up opportunities

Another major advantage hardwood offers over competing surfaces is its ability to allow RSAs to step up consumers to better-quality, higher-margin products. As Jamann Stepp, senior vice president, hard surfaces at Stanton Design, explained: “Obviously, if an RSA is commissioned, I think they’re going to try to upsell a client or an end user who has a house full of kids and dogs and came in looking for a waterproof product that looks like wood but is much less expensive. But if the customer is looking for true aesthetics, something that’s going to add true value-add to the home, then wood is a no-brainer. If the customer is open to it, then I the RSA could probably push her into a nice premium wood product.”

5. Sustainability sells

Responsibly sourced hardwood is a renewable resource. Many hardwood flooring products come from forests managed under strict sustainability guidelines, where growth exceeds harvest and ecosystems are protected.

Solid hardwood and engineered wood floors also last for decades—often spanning generations. This durability reduces the frequency of replacement and, in turn, the environmental impact associated with manufacturing, transportation and disposal, experts note.

By contrast, many look-alike products rely heavily on plastics, resins and other petroleum-based materials. While some vinyl and laminate floors incorporate recycled content, they are rarely recyclable at end of life and often end up in landfills after relatively short service periods.