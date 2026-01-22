Novalis names Tim Neitzel VP of strategic accounts

Dalton—Novalis Innovative Flooring announced the appointment of Tim Neitzel as vice president of strategic accounts. In his new role, Neitzel will develop and expand Novalis’ portfolio of strategic customer relationships. He will also identify and pursue growth opportunities across key national and strategic accounts. Neitzel will lead customer engagement, strategic planning and execution efforts in support of the company’s long-term business objectives.

“Novalis has built a strong reputation for innovation, accountability and customer partnership, and I am proud to join the team,” Neitzel said. “With a clear focus on collaboration and long-term value creation, I look forward to working closely with customers to advance shared goals and drive sustainable growth.”

Based in Woodstock, Ga., Neitzel brings more than 25 years of experience in the flooring industry. He offers deep expertise in managing complex strategic and national account relationships. His background and leadership experience position him to strengthen existing partnerships and help unlock new opportunities for Novalis across North America.

“Tim brings a rare combination of deep industry experience and a strong understanding of how to build and grow strategic customer relationships,” said John Wu, president of Novalis Innovative Flooring. “As we continue to invest in long-term partnerships and disciplined execution, his leadership will support our growth strategy.”

Neitzel’s appointment reflects Novalis’ continued focus on building strong leadership teams. It also reinforces the company’s commitment to deepening customer relationships. Novalis continues to execute with clarity and discipline across its strategic accounts.