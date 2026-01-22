Karndean to host retailer education sessions at TISE

Las Vegas—Karndean Designflooring will host two retailer education sessions during Surfaces, offering insights on sustainability and customer-focused business strategies.

While product launches often dominate the show floor, Karndean said educational programming provides retailers with long-term value by strengthening knowledge and operational expertise. Karndean said it is the only flooring manufacturer delivering presentations as part of the Surfaces education lineup.

Both sessions will take place early in the week:

“Sustainability: Beyond Going Green”

Monday, Jan. 26

3 to 3:50 p.m. Islander Ballroom at the North Convention Center.

Jamie Shaw, Karndean Group sustainability director

“There’s a misconception that sustainability refers only to manufacturing products that are quote-unquote ‘eco-friendly,’” Shaw said. “By understanding the concept differently, retailers can offer meaningful expertise. Many are surprised to learn what sustainability truly entails.”

“How to Set Your Business Apart and Sell More”

Tuesday, Jan. 27, 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.

TISE LIVE Theatre in Booth 3509.

Julie Thomas, senior retail channel manager at Karndean

“Choosing a floor can be stressful for homeowners,” Thomas said. “Specialty retailers have a unique opportunity to understand their customers. Every showroom visit is more than a sales moment. It’s a chance to create an exceptional experience.”

In addition to the retailer education sessions, Karndean will exhibit at Booth 2847 on the Surfaces show floor. Retailers can preview new 2026 introductions, including wood- and stone-inspired luxury vinyl available in gluedown, rigid core and loose lay formats.

Karndean also will debut its three new Design Aesthetics for 2026. Each aesthetic represents a distinct interior style and includes curated flooring recommendations.