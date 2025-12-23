Karndean’s Bill Anderson joins FCEF board

By FCNews Staff
Export, Pa.—The Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) has elected Karndean Designflooring CEO Bill Anderson to its board of directors, which plays a crucial role in guiding the non-profit industry foundation’s strategic direction.

With a mission focused on the continual development of skilled flooring installers, FCEF is integral to both the present and future of the floor-covering industry.

“The work of FCEF has never been more important,” Anderson said. “I’m honored to have a role in fostering professional opportunities that grow the trade and strengthen the long-term health of our industry.”

Anderson has been with Karndean for more than 15 years, first as VP of operations and then as chief operating officer before being named chief executive officer in 2019.

FCEF board member Randall Sheehe of Emser Tile welcomed Anderson’s experience and leadership. “Our industry faces a critical challenge—a nationwide shortage of skilled flooring installers,” he said. “It will take bold vision and strong leadership to overcome it. Bill embodies those qualities. He’s a true competitor and champion for progress with unwavering commitment to our industry.”

Anderson will be one of 14 members who make up the board, which includes David Chambers of Nebraska Furniture Mart as newly appointed chairman.

“Bill is a fantastic addition to the FCEF Board,” Chambers said. “Bill’s passion and dedication to the industry, along with the FCEF’s innovative vision, will undoubtedly help us tackle the educational needs and labor shortages we are currently experiencing. I am excited to see the positive impact Bill’s leadership will bring to our ongoing efforts.”

With shortages in the installer workforce continuing to persist, Anderson said he recognizes the urgency of the moment. “As an industry, we all have a vested interest in the work of FCEF,” he said. “I admire the commitment of the FCEF board and look forward to working with this exceptional group of professionals.”

To learn more about FCEF or make a contribution, visit www.fcef.org.

