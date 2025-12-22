NTCA kicks off 2026 with new training opportunities

By FCNews Staff
Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) will begin 2026 with a handful of January training opportunities, offering 27 opportunities for tile professionals to sharpen their skills and stay current with industry standards. The lineup includes six regional training programs and 21 free, hands-on workshops held across multiple states.

Regional training

NTCA’s Regional Trainings are immersive, all-day programs that provide installers with practical experience using the latest tools, materials and techniques. These sessions follow ANSI standards and the TCNA Handbook for Ceramic, Glass and Stone Tile Installation, equipping participants with the confidence to tackle complex installations.

January regional training topics include:

  • Substrate preparation and tile industry standards for installation of large format tile

  • Interior installation of gauged porcelain tile panels and slabs

NTCA will host six regional training sessions in January at distributor and retail partner locations across four states. Class sizes are limited to 20 to ensure individualized instruction and hands-on practice.

January workshops

NTCA Workshops offer free, three-hour hands-on sessions designed to keep tile professionals current with industry standards, installation techniques and product innovations. Each workshop includes live demonstrations, small-group interaction and networking opportunities.

January workshop topics include:

  • Tile matters: Best practices for the pros

  • Failures: Could it be me?

  • Tile technology: Membranes

  • Tile technology: Adhesives

  • Foundations of wet areas

In January, NTCA will host 21 workshops across nine states at partner locations nationwide.

Veteran installers and industry newcomers alike can benefit from NTCA’s training programs, which combine practical education, networking and professional development. Registration is free, but space is limited. To view the full schedule or register, visit NTCATraining.com

