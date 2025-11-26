NTCA rounds out year with December workshops

Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) released its December workshop and training schedule. Six hands-on learning events across two states will be offered. With five free workshops and one in-depth regional training, NTCA is giving tile professionals a chance to sharpen their skills, expand their knowledge and connect with peers and experts across the country.

Regional training

NTCA’s Regional Trainings are immersive, all-day programs where installers gain practical experience with the latest tools, materials and techniques. These sessions follow ANSI standards and the TCNA Handbook for Ceramic, Glass and Stone Tile Installation. Participants leave with actionable skills and confidence to tackle complex projects.

NTCA will offer a Regional Training on interior installation of gauged porcelain tile panels and slabs on December 4, at BPI in Harahan, La. Robb Roderick, NTCA technical trainer, will lead the session.

NTCA limits class sizes to 20 to ensure individualized instruction and hands-on practice.

December workshops

NTCA Workshops provide tile professionals with a three-hour, hands-on program that keeps them current with industry standards, techniques and product innovations. Each free session combines live demonstrations, small-group interaction and networking.

December workshops will focus on:

The ins and outs of layout

Tile matters: Best practices for the pros

Tile technology: Membranes

To view the full schedule visit NTCATraining.com.