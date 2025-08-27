NTCA unveils training event schedule for September

By FCNews Staff
Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has unveiled its training schedule for September. During the course of the month, 26 hands-on training events across 19 states will be offered. With 19 free workshops and seven in-depth regional trainings, NTCA is giving tile professionals a chance to sharpen their skills, expand their knowledge and connect with peers and experts across the country. NTCA launches 26 hands-on training events

Regional trainings

NTCA’s Regional Trainings are immersive, all-day programs where installers gain practical experience with the latest tools, materials and techniques. These sessions follow ANSI standards and the TCNA Handbook for Ceramic, Glass and Stone Tile Installation, ensuring participants leave with actionable skills and confidence to tackle complex projects.

Topics for September include:

  • Standards-based installation of gauged porcelain tile and slabs

  • Substrate preparation for large-format tile

  • Advanced tile installation problem-solving

Class sizes are limited to 20 to ensure individualized instruction and hands-on practice.

Workshops

NTCA Workshops offer tile professionals a three-hour, hands-on program to stay current with industry standards, techniques and product innovations. Each free session combines live demonstrations, small-group interaction and networking.

Workshop topics for September include:

  • The ins and outs of layout
  • Tile matters: Best practices for the pros
  • Failures: Could it be me?
  • Tile technology: Adhesives
  • Tile technology: Membranes

To view the full schedule visit here.

