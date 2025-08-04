NTCA brings hands-on training to 16 states this month

Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) is taking its hands-on training and education programs on the road this month, with 35 events across 16 states, including 27 free workshops and eight advanced regional trainings. These events provide critical opportunities for tile installers, contractors and industry professionals to build skills, learn new standards and connect with peers and manufacturers in their region.

“Whether you’re new to the trade or a seasoned installer, our workshops and regionals offer practical, jobsite-ready education that elevates tile craftsmanship,” said Bart Bettiga, executive director of NTCA. “We’re proud to serve our members and local tile communities with training that’s relevant, accessible and designed to support long-term success.”

Regional training

NTCA’s regional training programs offer an all-day immersive experience where installers refine their skills using advanced tools, materials and techniques. These solution-based sessions align with ANSI standards and the TCNA Handbook for Ceramic, Glass and Stone Tile Installation to ensure best practices. Topics for 2025 include:

Standards-Based Installation of Gauged Porcelain Tile and Gauged Porcelain Tile Slabs

Substrate Preparation and Large-Format Tile

Substrate Preparation GPTP

Class sizes are limited to 20 participants to ensure personalized instruction and optimal learning experience.

NTCA workshops

NTCA’s workshops are designed to keep installers updated on industry standards, techniques, and product innovations. This year’s NTCA Workshops focus on current challenges and advancements in the tile industry. Topics include:

The Ins and Outs of Layout

Tile Matters: Best Practices for the Pros

Failures: Could it Be Me?

Tile Technology: Adhesives

Tile Technology: Membranes

These free three-hour workshops combine standards-based instruction, live demonstrations and networking opportunities with a catered meal and the opportunity to meet with local vendors. Workshops cover essential methods outlined in the TCNA Handbook for Ceramic, Glass, and Stone Tile Installation.

