Lauzon Hardwood Flooring appoints new talent

Québec, Canada—Lauzon Hardwood Flooring announced its appointment of Scott Burega as director of business development USA for the Mid-Atlantic and key accounts manager.

Burega brings over 30 years of experience in the flooring industry—including the past 19 years in manufacturing and the previous 11 in distribution—where he developed a strong track record in sales growth, strategic account management and customer relationships.

In this new role, Burega is set to focus on expanding the Canadian manufacturer’s market presence across the Mid-Atlantic region and managing high-potential key accounts for the organization. According to the company, Burega’s strategic expertise and deep understanding of customer needs will help strengthen and accelerate its growth trajectory, building upon a solid foundation established with partners and clients.

Lauzon Hardwood Flooring said it is confident that Burega’s appointment will mark yet another important step in driving long-term success within the U.S. market.