Lauzon Hardwood Flooring appoints new talent

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsLauzon Hardwood Flooring appoints new talent

Scott BuregaQuébec, Canada—Lauzon Hardwood Flooring announced its appointment of Scott Burega as director of business development USA for the Mid-Atlantic and key accounts manager.

Burega brings over 30 years of experience in the flooring industry—including the past 19 years in manufacturing and the previous 11 in distribution—where he developed a strong track record in sales growth, strategic account management and customer relationships.

In this new role, Burega is set to focus on expanding the Canadian manufacturer’s market presence across the Mid-Atlantic region and managing high-potential key accounts for the organization. According to the company, Burega’s strategic expertise and deep understanding of customer needs will help strengthen and accelerate its growth trajectory, building upon a solid foundation established with partners and clients.

Lauzon Hardwood Flooring said it is confident that Burega’s appointment will mark yet another important step in driving long-term success within the U.S. market.

Previous article
Shaw Contract launches Grounded Spaces III
Next article
NTCA brings hands-on training to 16 states this month

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

NTCA brings hands-on training to 16 states this month

FCNews Staff - 0
Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) is taking its hands-on training and education programs on the road this month, with 35 events across...
Read more
Carpet

Shaw Contract launches Grounded Spaces III

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract has unveiled Grounded Spaces III, the final installment in its Grounded Spaces carpet tile collection. This new release introduces four versatile...
Read more
Carpet

FCNews, Mohawk walk for a cure

FCNews Staff - 0
Denver—A Mohawk-sponsored squad—dubbed the Rack Pack for the second year running, which includes FCNews publisher Steve Feldman—joins other walkers who aim to cross the...
Read more
News

RFCI welcomes Mondorevive as an associate supply chain member

FCNews Staff - 0
La Grange, Ga.—The Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) welcomed Mondorevive as a new associate supply chain member. Founded in 1949, the company makes films...
Read more
News

MILEstone’s Design Advisory Council kicks off development of the Stories: Chapter 4 collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Clarksville, Tenn.—MILEstone welcomed the newest members of its Design Advisory Council (DAC) to its factory here this week. The group of designers toured the...
Read more
News

Lions Floor launches LionsGrip adhesive

FCNews Staff - 0
Los Angeles, Calif.—Lions Floor announced the official launch of LionsGrip, a new resilient flooring adhesive engineered for performance, simplicity and dependable results. Designed specifically...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X