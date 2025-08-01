Shaw Contract launches Grounded Spaces III

Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract has unveiled Grounded Spaces III, the final installment in its Grounded Spaces carpet tile collection. This new release introduces four versatile 9 x 36 styles: Exhale, Woven Path, Guided and In The Flow. Each style is designed to help curate calm, wellness-focused environments across a range of commercial settings.

Grounded Spaces III is meant to blend tactile texture, biophilic inspiration and muted tones in efforts to support calm and focus—all while offering seamless mix-and-match options with other Shaw Contract collections. Suitable for workplace, education, hospitality and multifamily spaces, the collection was designed to provide well-designed flooring that also supports well-being.

“Developed for high-traffic interiors, Grounded Spaces III is a design-forward solution that reflects Shaw Contract’s mission to positively impact people and the planet,” said Reesie Duncan, vice president of global design at Shaw Contract. “It addresses a growing cultural emphasis on human health and sustainable design while delivering high design at an accessible price point.”

Constructed with EcoSolution Q100 fiber and EcoWorx backing, the collection is carbon neutral, low embodied carbon and QuickShip eligible. Select colors available within two weeks for orders up to 2,500 square yards.

“This final phase is more than a product launch; it’s a response to the real needs of commercial interiors today: connecting to the world around us, sustainable solutions and fast, flexible delivery,” Duncan said.