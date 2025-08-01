FCNews, Mohawk walk for a cure

By FCNews Staff
Denver—A Mohawk-sponsored squad—dubbed the Rack Pack for the second year running, which includes FCNews publisher Steve Feldman—joins other walkers who aim to cross the finish line of the 2025 Susan G. Komen 3-Day Series. The event spans three days at 20 miles per day, all in the name of breast cancer research.

This year Feldman again walks alongside the Mohawk team as well as Bruce Odette, CEO, Carpet Exchange. Last year, the team finished the 20-mile walk in just over 6.5 miles. Today’s walk started at 8 a.m., and the team aims to meet last year’s time.

Since 1989, Susan G. Komen has invested over $1 billion in breast cancer research, helping to reduce mortality rates by 44%. Despite this progress, significant challenges remain. One in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and experts say that one-third of breast cancer deaths could be prevented with universal access to modern treatments.

In addition to SmartCushion, Mohawk provides sun shelters for more comfortable lunchtime seating and donate bright pink carpet runners for the “Mohawk Mile,” a path lined with cheer teams to lead walkers to the finish line each day of the Susan G. Komen 3-Day Series. Mohawk also collects and recycles the used cushion through its ReCover recycling program, which has diverted over 160 million pounds of carpet and cushion from landfills.

A portion of the proceeds from every SmartCushion purchase directly supports Susan G. Komen’s mission. Retailers can access advertising assets on the Mohawk Ad Center to promote SmartCushion and Susan G. Komen to their customers during the 3-Day Series and throughout the year.

