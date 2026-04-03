National Karastan Month: ‘Where Style Meets Savings’ to debut

The anticipation for the Spring 2026 “Where Style Meets Savings” National Karastan Month campaign (April 17-June 1) has already reached a fever pitch as a record number of flooring retailers are participating in this event.

To fuel this momentum, the Mohawk marketing and product team are arming its dealers with the digital tools and assets to make this the most successful sales period in the brand’s history. In addition, Edge dealers can use their co-op funds toward advertising the campaign, which will create stronger leads and greater volume.

“We put together the most comprehensive campaign to date and expanded our product inclusion,” said Jordan Biasetti, senior manager, marketing programs for Mohawk.

On the product side, Karastan is adding more winning products to the campaign. “One of the biggest updates this year is we are including Karastan Black Label (soft surface) into the program for the first time, which elevates the premium side of this campaign,” said Jamie Hoffner, the newly appointed vice president of residential sales, fashion.

What’s more, the team is doubling the number of SKUs of its Karastan LuxeCraft Serenity collection—a premium, nature-inspired WPC offering designed for superior comfort, warmth and noise reduction. Serenity features 100% waterproof protection, pet-friendly technology and authentic, detailed aesthetics.

The addition of Serenity is significant, Hoffner said, noting, “WPC has seen the fastest growth of hard surface for Karastan.”

Product collections from BelleLuxe Waterproof laminate and BelleLuxe Natural engineered wood will also be included in the campaign. Gloriana Charm, one of the products featured in the laminate portfolio, was a Best of Surfaces 2026 winner in the Style & Design category.

The Karastan team outlined the scope of the program to retail owners and retail sales associates during a webinar on April 2.

A solid game plan

Success in National Karastan Month “Where Style Meets Savings” starts with a solid game plan.

Bigger impact: The Mohawk Ad Center has been updated with DIY, ready-to-use advertising assets designed to maximize reach and drive traffic to retailers’ showrooms.

The Mohawk Ad Center has been updated with DIY, ready-to-use advertising assets designed to maximize reach and drive traffic to retailers’ showrooms. Broadcast-ready videos: Dealers were urged to start planning now to build anticipation.

Dealers were urged to start planning now to build anticipation. Vertical social content: Video and graphics optimized to Instagram, Facebook, TikTok.

Video and graphics optimized to Instagram, Facebook, TikTok. Print materials: From full page ads to direct mail postcards, dealers are urged to reach out to their customers in print.

From full page ads to direct mail postcards, dealers are urged to reach out to their customers in print. Digital display ads: Multiple sizes that are ready to deploy.

What’s more, Edge Local Advertising (ELA) will ensure that shoppers who are searching for flooring in a dealer’s area will find the Edge dealer first. “We think ELA is a game changer for retailers,” Biasetti said. “ELA allows them to run highly targeted digital campaigns, and they can do this without having a dedicated in-house marketing team.”

Dealers are also invited to download the 2026 Retailer Guide, a roadmap to navigate all the information and resources necessary for the event. The guide was created to make execution as easy as possible.

It includes:

Complete rebate program details and consumer benefits

Full product lineup

Available financing programs to close more sales

Step-by-step instructions for accessing and using marketing materials

In-store merchandising strategies and display options

Participating retailers can pick and choose which assets to use as the campaign is designed to be customizable and flexible.

Company officials said Karastan month is traditionally the most anticipated and impactful of the year, and this spring promises to be no exception. “It’s fun to watch the dealers and RSAs get excited when the dates are announced,” Biasetti said. “The Edge dealers are not just participating in a promotion they are aligning with a trusted heritage brand. The high-quality products and strong promotions create a formula that drives sales for them. On the marketing side we get all the emails and phone calls from dealers; there has been so much engagement, so much interest.”

In conjunction with the campaign, Karastan Lookbook No. 9 will be launched to help bring the story to life.

Didn’t catch the webinar in real time? Check it out here.