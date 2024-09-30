Mohawk, FCNews walk Susan G. Komen 3-Day

Denver—Through blisters untold and suburbs unnumbered, a Mohawk-sponsored squad—dubbed the Rack Pack, which included FCNews publisher Steve Feldman—joined 700 other walkers who fought their way here to the finish line of the 2024 Susan G. Komen 3-Day Series. The event spans, you guessed it, three days at 20 miles per day, all in the name of breast cancer research.

The team, which included Mohawk’s Landon Lambert, marketing specialist, communications & events, and Mike Donarumo, regional vice president, Southwest, and Bruce Odette, CEO of Carpet Exchange, finished the race on Sept. 27 in about 6.5 hours, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.

“Last year I was invited to attend my first Susan G. Komen 3-Day,” Feldman said. “I was moved by how so many people—breast cancer survivors, supporters and those who have lost loved ones—come together every year to walk 60 miles over three days to raise money and awareness to find a cure. I knew I wanted to walk this year in support of these brave individuals, and my friend Bruce Odette was equally motivated to participate. Any struggles and pain we experienced over the 20 miles pales in comparison to what so many of these people have been through.”

Mohawk has been partnered with Susan G. Komen for 20 years, and has sponsored the event for 10 years. The company has raised more than $7 million to the cause—the charity itself raising about $1 billion for breast cancer research overall. In addition to walking in the event for the first time, Mohawk teamed up with local retail partners to hand out over 6,200 pieces of SmartCushion to the dedicated walkers during lunch stops as they rested. Along with SmartCushion, Mohawk-branded sun shelters helped make lunchtime seating more comfortable.

Additionally, Mohawk donated bright pink carpet runners for the “Mohawk Mile,” a path lined with cheer teams that lead the walkers to the finish line each day. Behind the scenes, Mohawk collected the used SmartCushion to be recycled into new padding. With ReCover, Mohawk’s recycling program, more than 160 million pounds of carpet and cushion have been diverted from landfills.

“Mohawk’s unwavering dedication to our work at Susan G. Komen means the world to our organization,” said Sarah Rosales, Susan G. Komen’s vice president of corporate partnerships. “Mohawk’s support allows Komen to move our mission forward, all while ensuring the 3-Day is an event experience like no other. We are continually grateful for Mohawk’s commitment to breast cancer which helps advance the research and programs directly impacting the lives of patients across the country.”

