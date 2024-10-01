Tuesday Tips: SEAL leadership, development with Scott Humphrey

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Scott Humphrey talks about the SEAL (Seeking Excellence As Leaders) Leadership Development and Certification Program—designed to enrich both professional paths and personal journeys of its participants.

In collaboration with WFCA’s partners at Lead Every Day, the SEAL program is specifically designed to equip attendees with the necessary skills, mindset and certification to navigate today’s challenges and lead with unwavering integrity into the future. Click here to register now. The next cohort begins November 4.

