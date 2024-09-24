Tuesday Tips: Get to Know fcB2B

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Lewis Davis—the senior director of technology and research for the WFCA—introduces fcB2B to connect retailers and their suppliers to fcB2B to increase efficiency (and the bottom line.)