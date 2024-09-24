Tuesday Tips: Get to Know fcB2B

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: Get to Know fcB2B

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Lewis Davis—the senior director of technology and research for the WFCA—introduces fcB2B to connect retailers and their suppliers to fcB2B to increase efficiency (and the bottom line.)

Previous article
The International Surface Event opens 2025 registration

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

The International Surface Event opens 2025 registration

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—The International Surface Event (TISE), the premier event for the flooring, stone and tile industry, has opened registration for the 2025 event, to...
Read more
News

2024 NAFCD+NBMDA Convention to offer tailored education

FCNews Staff - 0
Indianapolis, Ind.—The NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention is bringing back a popular day-long course to encourage career progression in the floor covering distribution industry....
Read more
News

Mapei celebrates successful 2024 INDYCAR season

FCNews Staff - 0
Deerfield Beach, Fla.—Mapei, a leader in the construction products industry, celebrated its close of 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season that was marked by impressive...
Read more
Featured Post

AHSG convention kicks off in Naples

FCNews Staff - 0
Naples, Fla.—Floor Covering News is here for the start of American Home Surfaces Group/Commercial USA's (AHSG) annual convention. The alliance of independent floor covering...
Read more
Featured Post

Natural stone 101: Mastering the fundamentals

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Natural stone can be a hard product category for some retailers to get into. Not only does it require more knowledge on the part...
Read more
Featured Company

Kährs’ Estates collection makes grand entrance

Reginald Tucker - 0
Visitors to the Kährs space at the annual NWFA convention earlier this year got their first look at the company’s new Estates collection, the...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X