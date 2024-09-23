The International Surface Event opens 2025 registration

By FCNews Staff
The International Surface Event 2025Las Vegas—The International Surface Event (TISE), the premier event for the flooring, stone and tile industry, has opened registration for the 2025 event, to be held here January 28-30 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

Utilizing more than 400,000 square feet and culminating over 700 exhibiting brands from around the world, TISE is North America’s premier event dedicated to sourcing materials and discovering the latest products, innovations and design trends all in one place. Top industry leaders spanning 25 categories will showcase new products, build new relationships and provide a platform for business growth and advancement.

The Surfaces neighborhood, located within TISE, offers an extensive showcase of soft and hard surface materials, tools, installation products and services, featuring programs for sourcing, TISE Live education theaters and demonstration areas and finally the coveted Installer of the Year Competition, celebrating the art and craftsmanship of installers.

The Tile + Stone neighborhood on the show floor presents a curated collection of exhibitors, features and events designed to cater to the industry’s unique requirements, offering valuable opportunities for industry professionals. Specialty features include the tise LIVE Demo Stage, an equipment and machinery pavilion and the Manufactured Surfaces Pavilion.

Exhibiting companies slated to showcase the newest products, materials and services include:

  • Mohawk
  • Mannington
  • Shaw
  • Engineered Floors
  • AHF
  • BB Industries
  • Park Industries
  • Arizona Tile
  • Cambria
  • QEP / Roberts
  • Mapei

Specialty pavilions include the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), Wools, The Stone Equipment and Supply Alliance (SESA), Italian Stone and Technology, Natural Stone, Cover Connect and Manufactured Surfaces Pavilion. Additionally, Tool Alley, a curated hub on the show floor, will feature essential tools and machinery.

The largest selection to date of thousands of materials and patterns sourced from around the world will be on display, offering unparalleled design inspiration and material discovery. TISE is the ultimate destination for professionals looking to grow their business.

For more information and to register for the event, visit here.

