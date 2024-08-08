Mohawk, Performance Accessories to sponsor TISE competition

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk and Performance Accessories are sponsoring The International Surface Event (TISE) National Installer of the Year Competition for the third consecutive year. Participants across the country will install Mohawk carpet and resilient flooring with coordinating Performance Accessories products. Kicking off August 10, 2024, stops include Seattle, Wash.; Chicago, Ill.; Dalton; Phoenix, Ariz.; and Surfaces in Las Vegas.

“Our top priority is supporting the installer community in every way we can,” said Alfredo Donjuan, vice president and general manager of Performance Accessories. “Sponsoring the National Installer of the Year Competition allows us to gain valuable insights to enhance the installation experience of Performance Accessories products, ensuring installers have the tools and resources they need for exceptional results.”

The National Installer of the Year Competition spotlights the best flooring installers as they compete for the coveted award. The winners of each regional stop are flown to Las Vegas by TISE to participate in the final competition at Surfaces for a chance to earn the ‘2025 National Installer of the Year’ title.

“This year, we are taking our sponsorship to the next level,” said Kurt Weaver, Mohawk’s president of resilient. “Not only are we providing the latest in accessories, carpet and resilient flooring innovations for use during the competition, but we are also going to cover CFI’s travel expenses to Surfaces. We wanted to do more to recognize and honor CFI’s commitment to installer education.”

Performance Accessories offers a total system of industry-leading flooring solutions, including trims and transitions, stair solutions, adhesives, underlayments and cleaners, designed to complement and complete any flooring installation. With easy to sell, easy to order and easy to install products, Performance Accessories is making efforts of enhancing its portfolio with new innovations and upgrading its digital experience to address industry challenges.