Mohawk, Performance Accessories to sponsor TISE competition

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMohawk, Performance Accessories to sponsor TISE competition

TISE competitionCalhoun, Ga.—Mohawk and Performance Accessories are sponsoring The International Surface Event (TISE) National Installer of the Year Competition for the third consecutive year. Participants across the country will install Mohawk carpet and resilient flooring with coordinating Performance Accessories products. Kicking off August 10, 2024, stops include Seattle, Wash.; Chicago, Ill.; Dalton; Phoenix, Ariz.; and Surfaces in Las Vegas.

“Our top priority is supporting the installer community in every way we can,” said Alfredo Donjuan, vice president and general manager of Performance Accessories. “Sponsoring the National Installer of the Year Competition allows us to gain valuable insights to enhance the installation experience of Performance Accessories products, ensuring installers have the tools and resources they need for exceptional results.”

The National Installer of the Year Competition spotlights the best flooring installers as they compete for the coveted award. The winners of each regional stop are flown to Las Vegas by TISE to participate in the final competition at Surfaces for a chance to earn the ‘2025 National Installer of the Year’ title.

“This year, we are taking our sponsorship to the next level,” said Kurt Weaver, Mohawk’s president of resilient. “Not only are we providing the latest in accessories, carpet and resilient flooring innovations for use during the competition, but we are also going to cover CFI’s travel expenses to Surfaces. We wanted to do more to recognize and honor CFI’s commitment to installer education.”

Performance Accessories offers a total system of industry-leading flooring solutions, including trims and transitions, stair solutions, adhesives, underlayments and cleaners, designed to complement and complete any flooring installation. With easy to sell, easy to order and easy to install products, Performance Accessories is making efforts of enhancing its portfolio with new innovations and upgrading its digital experience to address industry challenges.

Previous article
Sheoga Hardwood Flooring joins NWFA/NOFMA program
Next article
Flor welcomes fall season with new area rugs

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Carpet

Flor welcomes fall season with new area rugs

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta, Ga.—Flor, a high-end area rug brand for homes, offices and other spaces, launched its fall collection, designed to bring this season’s trends to...
Read more
News

Sheoga Hardwood Flooring joins NWFA/NOFMA program

FCNews Staff - 0
Saint Charles, Mo.—Sheoga Hardwood Flooring is the latest company to have earned NWFA/NOFMA Mill Certification from the National Wood Flooring Association. “Sheoga Hardwood Flooring has...
Read more
News

Cali introduces Cali Vinyl Laid Back

FCNews Staff - 0
San Diego, Calif.—Cali, a multi-channel leader in innovative flooring solutions, has announced the launch of its latest product, Cali Vinyl Laid Back. Exclusively designed...
Read more
Commercial

J+J Flooring channels linen with Step by Step LVT

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Paying homage to the natural visuals of the most ancient vegetable fabric human histoy, J+J Flooring introduced Step by Step—an LVT line inspired by...
Read more
News

Panaria Ceramica unveils Contemporary series

FCNews Staff - 0
Lexington, Ky.—Panaria Ceramica has introduced Contemporary, a new tile series that is designed to bind the sophistication of modern design with the natural allure...
Read more
Featured Post

Artificial turf grows in key end-use sectors

Ken Ryan - 0
Artificial turf has come a long way since it was first installed in a recreation area in Rhode Island 60 years ago. Since then,...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X