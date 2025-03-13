Mohawk pushes boundaries in soft surface with brand refresh

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk has refreshed its EverStrand, PETPremier and SmartStrand lines with trending colors and patterns. The company will also be pushing engaging marketing campaigns in an effort to provide differentiation in the flooring category.

“We embarked on rejuvenating our Mohawk carpet portfolio two markets ago with tremendous success,” said Jamie Welborn, Mohawk’s senior vice president of product management, soft surface. “Because of this journey, most of our offering is less than three years old. We are listening to our retail partners and making the investments needed to keep carpet relevant and, more importantly, exciting to consumers.”

According to a recent Mohawk brand tracking study, 68% of purchase intenders plan to install wall-to-wall carpet in their bedrooms while 34% plan to place carpet in family rooms.

“The top purchase factors include quality, durability and color,” said Denise Silbert, Mohawk’s vice president of marketing, soft surface and builder/multifamily. “To market to consumers already in the purchase funnel, we knew we had to not only utilize our innovative product technology to enhance performance and design but also simplify the marketing with value-oriented messaging and brand differentiation.”

EverStrand

Mohawk is adding 10 new products to EverStrand—sustainable style from bottle to floor—as it works to continue its “A Step in the Right Direction” marketing campaign to highlight key selling points:

Sustainable choice: EverStrand carpet is made with high-quality recycled PET using Mohawk’s patented Continuum bottle reclamation process.

EverStrand carpet is made with high-quality recycled PET using Mohawk’s patented Continuum bottle reclamation process. Style forward: Featuring a wide variety of design and color options, EverStrand aims to provide sustainable flooring without compromising on quality.

Featuring a wide variety of design and color options, EverStrand aims to provide sustainable flooring without compromising on quality. Stain power: EverStrand offers quick and easy cleanup with inherent stain resistance plus EasyClean spill and soil protection.

“A Step in the Right Direction” is supported in store and online through Edge Local Advertising and Mohawk Ad Center assets.

“In addition to promoting EverStrand through the campaign, we are also updating the Continuum messaging to make the process more relatable to today’s consumer and make it easier to use as a tool to help sell,” Silbert said. “Mohawk reclaims 6 billion plastic bottles on average each year through Continuum. These bottles are cleaned and made into PET chips. The PET chips are extruded into the fiber used to create carpet such as EverStrand and PETPremier.”

PETPremier

In 2024, Mohawk unveiled a soft, solution-dyed PET carpet that was said to have overwhelming success. PETPremier is engineered to perform at a higher level than other PETs. Year two of the line brings five new introductions with heavier weights and fresh patterns that are designed to maintain PETPremier carpet’s signature performance, sustainability and style.

Premier performance difference: The inherent stain resistance is backed by All Pet Protection & Warranty, plus the product provides solution-dyed color fastness and cleanability.

The inherent stain resistance is backed by All Pet Protection & Warranty, plus the product provides solution-dyed color fastness and cleanability. Premier sustainable difference: High-quality PET fiber is made in the USA with recycled plastic bottles diverted from landfills through the Continuum process.

High-quality PET fiber is made in the USA with recycled plastic bottles diverted from landfills through the Continuum process. Premier style difference: With fine denier softness, vibrant fade-resistant colors and meant to have a pristine finish, PETPremier is designed to offer comfort without compromising style.

PETPremier is marketed online and in store with the “Unleash the Difference” campaign. This campaign focuses on two dogs and their experiences living on PETPremier carpet. The current PETPremier display can be retrofitted to include updated campaign graphics as well as new products.

SmartStrand

Mohawk expanded its SmartStrand carpet line with 12 new additions. Several multicolors receive a futuristic touch, blending metallic shades with warmer tones, while others are meant to offer dreamy palettes. Patterns revamp popular past designs with biophilic and terrazzo looks.

“SmartStrand has been a favorite among both retailers and consumers since launching,” Welborn said. “Our team is committed to regularly reviewing the portfolio to ensure its offerings not only keep pace with industry trends but also anticipate and exceed customers’ expectations, setting new standards in the market.”

According to Mohawk, SmartStrand stands out for these reasons:

Extraordinarily clean: SmartStrand Forever Clean offers permanent stain resistance and spill and soil protection, suitable for busy families and pets.

SmartStrand Forever Clean offers permanent stain resistance and spill and soil protection, suitable for busy families and pets. Exceptionally durable: Exceptional durability preserves the style, beauty and appearance of SmartStrand.

Exceptional durability preserves the style, beauty and appearance of SmartStrand. Environmentally friendly: SmartStrand is an environmentally friendly carpet fiber made in part from renewable plant-based ingredients.

Mohawk says it is taking its “Bring Back the Rhino” campaign to the next level. Still featuring Blake the Rhino from Rhinory, a winery and rhino reserve in Texas, “Good for the Rhino, Good for the Home” takes Blake’s extreme living on SmartStrand into the home—in an effort to make the campaign more relevant to households with kids and pets. “Good for the Rhino, Good for the Home” is backed by digital and in-store marketing assets, including Color Wall update kits.