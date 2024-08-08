Sheoga Hardwood Flooring joins NWFA/NOFMA program

Saint Charles, Mo.—Sheoga Hardwood Flooring is the latest company to have earned NWFA/NOFMA Mill Certification from the National Wood Flooring Association.

“Sheoga Hardwood Flooring has a reputation for providing locally sourced, precisely milled, exceptional wood flooring,” said Robert McNamara, vice president of marketing and sales. “The rigorous NWFA/NOFMA certification process is a great way to feed Sheoga’s hunger for operational excellence. We also welcome the opportunity to join other producers in spreading the word that wood flooring has the lowest carbon footprint of all flooring types and has excellent longterm value.”

NWFA/NOFMA certification assures a manufacturer’s wood flooring meets or exceeds industry standards for grade, configuration, moisture content and average board length. Certified mills must meet rigorous production standards and are inspected a minimum of two times per year to ensure consistent grade standards are maintained.

“The NWFA welcomes Sheoga Hardwood Flooring as the 25th member of the NWFA/NOFMA certification program,” said Michael Martin, NWFA president and CEO. “This milestone demonstrates the continued demand for high-quality wood flooring products and the NWFA/NOFMA Program’s mark of distinction, which has been the gold standard in wood flooring for more than 100 years.”