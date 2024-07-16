NWFA announces first annual leadership development summit

St. Louis, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association’s (NWFA) announced its first inaugural Leadership Development Summit. The event is set to take place from October 10 to 12 at Live! by Loews – Ballpark Village, here. This event is designed to provide NWFA members with opportunities for professional growth, networking and business development. Attendees will acquire a toolkit for success, enabling them to navigate industry challenges, capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive growth.

A central feature of the summit is the Real Answers Small Business workshop, emceed by Chris Zizza, owner of C&R Flooring. The workshop will include business sessions on finance, marketing, operations and social media. Zizza will also participate in a panel discussion with successful contractors—including Steve Brattin of SVB Floors, Kevin Mullany of Benchmark Wood Floors and Sprigg Lynn of Universal Floors, who will share best practices to help shape the future of attendees’ companies and the industry. This panel will be led by Doug Howard of Growth Team Strategies.

“The Leadership Development Summit provides our members with both the knowledge and connections necessary to thrive in the hardwood flooring industry,” said Michael Martin, president and CEO of NWFA. “No matter where you are in your career, mastering fundamentals like accurate estimates, sufficient margins, and efficient scheduling is crucial. Attending this event is an incredible investment, allowing attendees to learn and network in a single venue, gaining a wealth of insights quickly.”

Highlights of the NWFA Leadership Development Summit include:

Opening reception

Thursday, October 10, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Real Answers Small Business workshop

October 11, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Gain insights on financials, marketing a business creating a business plan, improving margins, optimizing scheduling, making informed equipment investments and more.

Manufacturers assembly

October 11, 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

This industry forum is geared towards solid and engineered wood flooring manufacturers, featuring timely presentations on challenges and opportunities in the wood flooring industry with a special focus on leadership.

Open house at NWFA’s new headquarters

October 11, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

See the NWFA’s new headquarters, engage with industry leaders and connect with solution providers who can help elevate business.

Exclusive golf tournament

October 12, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Network with peers and industry leaders in a relaxed setting, benefiting the NWFA’s Education and Research Foundation.

For more information and to register, visit the NWFA Leadership Development Summit event webpage.