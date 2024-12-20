Spartan Surfaces add new talent to business development team

Bel Air, Md.—In an effort to expand its growth and influence, Spartan Surfaces has appointed two new talents, Mary ‘Mack’ McAtamnney and John Narciso, to its business development team with different focuses.

business developmentMary ‘Mack’ McAtamnney

Following her executive appointment to the Spartan Surfaces business development team in Michigan with a focus on the healthcare and education market segments, McAtamnney will continue to provide the best solutions for clients through direct end-user relationships—as well as her established A&D and flooring contractor network.

For over three decades, McAtamnney has established herself as a steadfast and respected commercial interiors solutions provider in the Michigan market. With a career spent catering to the healthcare industry, McAtamney takes a holistic approach to servicing the needs of each client.

“At Spartan, relationships are the foundation of our success,” said Mike Blasek, vice president of sales. “To excel on a national level, we focus on recruiting top talent in every region. Mary Mack isn’t just the best sales representative in the state—she’s a master at building genuine connections and we’re honored to have her on our team.”

business developmentJohn Narciso

As director of business development in the west coast, Narciso will support the sales team across the region, spanning from Colorado to different areas along the West Coast.

With 15 years of experience in commercial flooring and a strong background in tile and stone, Narciso is said to bring extensive expertise and valuable industry relationships. According to the company, his contributions will strengthen its business development efforts in the west and drive growth in the market.

“Narciso’s journey is remarkable—he started by sweeping the warehouse floors and, over the last 10 years, has excelled in selling to owners, designers and other commercial clients,” Blasek said. “He self-taught the intricacies of the specification business, evolved into a player-coach role and developed a deep expertise in bringing multiple product lines to market. Narciso is the kind of person who rolls up his sleeves and gets out in the field. He’s exactly what we need to drive growth in the western U.S.”

