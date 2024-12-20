AHF Products announces purchase agreement with Premier

Kankakee, Ill.—AHF Products has announced a national group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc, a healthcare improvement company. The agreement has been effective as of December 1, 2024.

Premier operates an industry-leading group purchasing organization (GPO) that serves its members by driving performance improvement and enabling them to deliver high-quality, cost-effective healthcare.

The new agreement enables healthcare providers across the Premier network to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier. This covers a wide range of flooring products for healthcare environments under brands such as Armstrong Flooring, Crossville Tile, AHF Contract and Parterre.

“We are excited that Premier has selected AHF as the flooring solution for their members and we look forward to bringing significant cost savings, product performance benefits and efficiencies to them for years to come,” said Fred Reitz, vice president – commercial, AHF Products. “AHF offers Premier members an incredible breadth of line, and as a USA-based manufacturer, we have the capacity and speed to supply the market.”

AHF Products’ leading commercial brands offer high-performance flooring solutions specifically designed for healthcare environments. MedinPure with Diamond 10 technology is a PVC-free sheet vinyl with coordinating PVC-free weld rods for aseptic areas that need efficient infection control. Nod to Nature USA LVT with EverNu is dent-, scratch- and stain resistant. Crossville offers aesthetic but low-maintenance sanitary tile solutions.

In addition—durable and economical—Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) is designed to mask scuffs and soil in busy areas, including outpatient clinics. Produced in the USA here with both global and domestic content, AHF is the only domestic manufacturer of VCT.

“We just announced an extended warranty on VCT, extending coverage from 5 years to 20 years, and up to 30 years when installed with our innovative Strong System,” Reitz said. “This is great news for customers. This extension underscores the long-term performance and reliability that our VCT products deliver, making them the best value in commercial flooring.”

From hospitals to healthcare and medical centers, AHF’s extensive range of quality flooring options are meant to provide high durability suitable for heavy foot traffic areas—including specialized healthcare flooring.