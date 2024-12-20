Las Vegas Market, TISE to overlap this winter

By FCNews Staff
Las Vegas Market, TISE to overlap this winter

Las Vegas Market TISELas Vegas—The winter 2025 Las Vegas Market and The International Surface Event (TISE) are set to overlap in an effort to create a dynamic cross-category sourcing opportunity here in January. Las Vegas Market will run from January 26-30, at the World Market Center here, while TISE will take place from January 28-30, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

“With the overlap of Las Vegas Market and The International Surface Event, buyers now have a powerful opportunity to source from two major industry shows in one trip,” said Dorothy Belshaw, ANDMORE president. “This collaboration amplifies the value for attendees, allowing them to explore a wide range of products—from home furnishings to flooring, tile and stone—while maximizing their time in Las Vegas. It’s a unique chance to streamline sourcing and discover innovative solutions across multiple categories.”

Las Vegas Market is set to showcase more than 3,500 brands across permanent and temporary collections, while TISE will bring together 700+ flooring, tile and stone resources. TISE will also offer four days of education—from January 27-30—including show floor tours, trainings and certifications and keynote speakers, all onsite at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Las Vegas Market will also feature four days of programming, including daily themed Courtyard parties, product demos and business-centric seminars and activations.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Las Vegas Market, providing attendees with an unparalleled opportunity to maximize their experience in Las Vegas,” said Tiffany Davis, Informa Markets and TISE marketing manager. “By combining the expertise of two premier events in the design and surfaces industries, we’re offering a seamless, value-packed experience. The complimentary rideshare program underscores our commitment to convenience, making it easier than ever for attendees to connect, explore and discover the latest innovations across both shows.”

Across shows, complimentary admission passes will be offered to both event attendees—valid for all days—and buyers can enjoy free registration for both showcases. Attendees can maximize their experience with easy access to both show with an exclusive Lyft offer; code TISELVM2025 provides up to $40 in rides between the two venues.

