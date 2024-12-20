Tile of Spain releases Digital Look Book volume four

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsTile of Spain releases Digital Look Book volume four

digital look bookMiami, Fla.—Tile of Spain USA has announced the fourth edition of its Digital Look Book, an esteemed catalog that highlights various collections from Spanish tile makers. This diverse digital catalog showcases ceramic solutions for a variety of installation and application needs, with series available in a wide array of categories—including facades, walls, floors, mosaics, large- and small-formats and more.

Published annually, the Tile of Spain USA Digital Look Book is meant to celebrate the innovative work of members of the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers’ Association (ASCER) by showcasing the range and depth of its ceramic offerings while inspiring innovative design.

Featuring collections from more than 65 Spanish ceramic manufacturers, the fourth installment presents a collection of innovative ceramic pieces, intended to demonstrate the exceptional craftsmanship and artistry that Spanish manufacturers bring to their designs.

Explore the latest edition of the catalog to discover the latest innovations from Spain, diverse applications of tile and inspiring ideas. View the Digital Look Book here.

Previous article
Las Vegas Market, TISE to overlap this winter
Next article
Unilin terminates SPC license agreements

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Installation

Unilin terminates SPC license agreements

FCNews Staff - 0
Waregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies has terminated its license agreements with seven SPC flooring manufacturers: Hubei Zong Tong Shu New Material, Wuxi Kexiangaineng New Material, Anhui...
Read more
Event Updates

Las Vegas Market, TISE to overlap this winter

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—The winter 2025 Las Vegas Market and The International Surface Event (TISE) are set to overlap in an effort to create a dynamic...
Read more
News

AHF Products announces purchase agreement with Premier

FCNews Staff - 0
Kankakee, Ill.—AHF Products has announced a national group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc, a healthcare improvement company. The agreement has been effective as of...
Read more
News

Spartan Surfaces add new talent to business development team

FCNews Staff - 0
Bel Air, Md.—In an effort to expand its growth and influence, Spartan Surfaces has appointed two new talents, Mary ‘Mack’ McAtamnney and John Narciso,...
Read more
Featured Post

Call for entries for 2025 Best of Surfaces competition

FCNews Staff - 0
Nominations are being accepted for the 14th annual Best of Surfaces contest. The Best of Surfaces awards, cosponsored by FCNews and Informa, owners and...
Read more
News

Flooring dealers bid adieu to 2024, see stability ahead

Ken Ryan - 0
For many flooring retailers the best thing about 2024 is it’s almost over. The stench from high interest/mortgage rates hung over the industry all...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X