Tile of Spain releases Digital Look Book volume four

Miami, Fla.—Tile of Spain USA has announced the fourth edition of its Digital Look Book, an esteemed catalog that highlights various collections from Spanish tile makers. This diverse digital catalog showcases ceramic solutions for a variety of installation and application needs, with series available in a wide array of categories—including facades, walls, floors, mosaics, large- and small-formats and more.

Published annually, the Tile of Spain USA Digital Look Book is meant to celebrate the innovative work of members of the Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers’ Association (ASCER) by showcasing the range and depth of its ceramic offerings while inspiring innovative design.

Featuring collections from more than 65 Spanish ceramic manufacturers, the fourth installment presents a collection of innovative ceramic pieces, intended to demonstrate the exceptional craftsmanship and artistry that Spanish manufacturers bring to their designs.

Explore the latest edition of the catalog to discover the latest innovations from Spain, diverse applications of tile and inspiring ideas. View the Digital Look Book here.