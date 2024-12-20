Unilin terminates SPC license agreements

By FCNews Staff
agreementsWaregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies has terminated its license agreements with seven SPC flooring manufacturers: Hubei Zong Tong Shu New Material, Wuxi Kexiangaineng New Material, Anhui Zhichang Bamboo Science and Technology, Anhui Yosemite Group and Anhui Yosemite New Material Technology, Hebei Kenuo Rubber Products, Zhejiang Haopai Decoration Materials and Jiangsu Langyue New Materials Technology.

According to the company, this decisive action underscores Unilin’s commitment to safeguarding its patented technologies and protecting the interests of its compliant licensees. The termination follows the manufacturers’ incomplete or inadequate reporting, delayed royalty payments, failure to cooperate during compliance audits and/or refusal to address audit findings.

Unilin’s compliance program ensures that its patented technologies are not misused and are exploited exclusively under appropriate licensing agreements, reinforcing Unilin’s dedication to intellectual property protection.

“We take the protection of our patented technologies very seriously and remain resolute in enforcing our rights to promote fair competition in the market,” said Sophie Demuenynck, legal director IP at Unilin Technologies. “Our compliance and audit programs are designed to support our licensed partners by granting them access to industry-leading innovations while shielding them from the challenges posed by unlicensed and infringing products.”

A cornerstone of Unilin’s compliance program is the L2C label program, which is intended to help ensure that all products using Unilin’s locking systems are properly licensed. The program requires that each product box featuring Unilin locking systems is marked with the L2C holographic label, providing transparent verification for consumers and industry stakeholders.

By taking firm action against non-compliant manufacturers, the company said it aims to show its unwavering commitment to fair competition and the integrity of its licensing agreements.

