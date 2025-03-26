CTDA meeting focuses on membership, engagement, education

Glen Ellyn, Ill.—The Ceramic Tile Distributors Association (CTDA), an international association of independent distributors, manufacturers and allied professionals of ceramic tile and related products, has successfully concluded a comprehensive strategic planning meeting, setting a clear and ambitious direction for the organization’s future.

Held at Louisville Tile’s headquarters, in Louisville, Ky., and facilitated by Louisville Tile’s vice president of operations, Carol Atkins, the two-day event brought together the full CTDA board and key committee chairs, totaling 16 participants.

The meeting reaffirmed the CTDA’s core mission and resulted in the development of clear objectives for the next three years, with a strong focus on key initiatives for 2025 and early 2026.

“Our mission remains strong, and we’ve developed a clear roadmap for achieving our goals,” said Scott Levy, president of the CTDA. “By doubling membership, enhancing engagement and expanding education, we’ll provide significantly more value to our members and the industry. The key takeaway is our laser-focused plan, with its specific goals and action items; we are well-positioned for continued success.”

Key areas of focus include:

Membership growth: A commitment to doubling distributor membership within three years.

A commitment to doubling distributor membership within three years. Member engagement: Increased participation and involvement in CTDA.

Increased participation and involvement in CTDA. Marketing expansion: Enhanced marketing efforts to support objectives.

Enhanced marketing efforts to support objectives. Educational advancement: Expanded educational offerings, including sales training for members, content for dealers and growth of AIA/CEU programs.

The meeting featured one full day of strategic planning followed by a board dinner and a final session to solidify objectives. Upon the conclusion of the event, attendees toured a manufacturing plant in Lexington, reinforcing the association’s dedication to industry knowledge and collaboration.

“Our two-year leadership term structure is another significant step forward for CTDA,” said Rick Church, CTDA’s executive director. “This structure, allowing individuals to serve in leadership roles over two years instead of one, fosters stability.”

Levy added, “We’re fortunate to have a board that’s deeply engaged and passionate. They’re actively seeking innovative ways to boost member engagement and deliver greater value. It’s a dynamic and positive environment.”

The CTDA is focused on implementing their strategic plan, ensuring that the goals and objectives outlined during the meeting are achieved. It is committed to driving growth, boosting member engagement and leading the independent ceramic tile distribution industry toward a successful future.

“It was an honor to host the CTDA at our corporate campus,” said Crosby Hall, chief administrative officer at Louisville Tile. “We believe in the power of collaboration and are proud to support the Association’s mission of uniting peers to drive the future of independent tile distribution.”