Mirage unveils 2025 lineup

Saint-Georges, Quebec—Mirage, the hardwood flooring brand renowned for its quality, presents its new lineup for 2025. The rollout includes three new collections and colors for a total of 20 new products.

“Once again, innovation is the driving force behind our new Mirage product offerings for 2025,” said Jérôme Goulet, vice president of marketing. “We are pleased to introduce a reinvented lineup, conceived with care and streamlined to meet the increasingly diverse expectations of consumers. These new offerings deliver an intuitive quality experience that customers appreciate.”

Each new collection features a palette of six to eight carefully selected shades highlighting a particular species, texture and finish. What’s more, each collection is available in Mirage’s Exclusive and Character grades.

The new offerings are as follows:

Hula Hoop

The Blanc Collection features refined white oak flooring with soothing colors in perfect balance and harmony with minimalist decors.

Available in white oak in character and exclusive grades with a brushed texture and DuraMatt finish, the Blanc Collection comes in seven colors and one natural tone: Natural, Rocking Horse, Carousel, Hula Hoop, White Mist, Bubble Bath, Stardust and Sailing Stone. Available in TruBalance technology, 5-, 6 1/2-, 7 and 7 3/4-inch widths, 5-inch herringbone and chevron and more.

Alice

Alice, a new color in the Muse Collection from Mirage, is an elegant shade of brown available on white oak. It pays tribute to the legacy of a pioneering chemist whose revolutionary leprosy treatment transformed numerous lives. Available in TruBalance technology, 5- and 7-inch widths, 5-inch herringbone and chevron, TruBalance Lite technology 5- and 7-inch widths, 5-inch herringbone, Lock technology 5-inch widths, with a DuraMatt finish.

Sleepover

Like the growth rings of an oak tree, the Lively Collection is designed to bring dynamism to each room. Available in oak in character and exclusive grades with a smooth texture. The line also features the new DurAlive finish, a durable yet “soft” coating designed to reveal intensely vibrant colors with its translucent look.

The Lively collection comes in five colors and one natural tone: Natural, Wedding Day, Sleepover, First Kiss, Summer Camp and Road Trip. Available in TruBalance technology, in 5- and 7-inch widths, 5-inch herringbone, TruBalance Lite technology, in 5- and 7-inch widths, 5-inch herringbone, and Classic technology, in 3 1/4- and 4 1/4-inch widths.

Hiking

The Autumn Collection offers a warm and comforting tribute to Canadian fall activities, with rich maple hues that enhance the season’s charm.

Available in maple in character and exclusive grades with a smooth texture and the new DurAlive finish, this collection comes in five colors and one natural tone: Natural, Apple Picking, Harvest, Hiking, Hayride and Bonfire. Available in TruBalance technology, 5- and 7-inch widths, 5-inch herringbone and Classic technology in 3 1/4- and 4 1/4-inch widths.

Elora

Elora, a new color in the Escape Collection, blends the brown hues of red oak with rich nuances of creamy latté and taupe. Elora evokes the limestone cliffs and century-old buildings in its namesake Canadian town. Available in TruBalance technology 5-inch widths and 5-inch herringbone, TruBalance Lite technology 5-inch widths and 5-inch herringbone, and classic technology 3 1/4- and 4 1/4-inch widths with a Cashmere finish.